RAYMOND — Robert V. Misikin, 57, of Raymond, was arrested by the South Bend Police Department for third-degree assault and physical contact with a vehicle while intoxicated.
The incident began as a report of a DUI in the parking lot of Pioneer Grocery in South Bend on Oct. 20 at about 6:10 p.m.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed in the Pacific County Superior Court, Misikin was alleged to have urinated in the back of the store and was found by officers with several open containers of alcohol inside a vehicle.
When officers opened his vehicle, they were overtaken by a strong odor of alcohol and also noticed that he had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and a flushed face. The man allegedly also did not cooperate with a field sobriety test, but the officer noted that Misikin could barely stand on his own.
According to the same court document, as Misikin was being placed inside a patrol car, he remained uncooperative and verbally combative. He spit on the officer even though the officer attempted to move away; it landed on the officer's vest.
The charging document implies that the officer was unable to successfully get a blood alcohol concentration reading from Misikin due to him being uncooperative. No reading was documented in the report.
Misikin was eventually transported to the Pacific County Jail, but not before he continued to be verbally combative and lofted a threat that he could "kick the officer's ass." Miskin is being held on $150,000 bail.
Court records show that he is currently facing third-degree assault and physical contact with a vehicle while intoxicated. Miskin has additional warrants out of Idaho for DUI and second-degree driving without a license. The man is listed as an "officer risk," meaning he is a danger to officer safety.
