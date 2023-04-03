PACIFIC COUNTY — A Raymond man alleges he endured a protracted beating on April 1 as he and a buddy commuted on U.S. Highway 101 from Raymond to Seaview.
At approximately 9:20 p.m., the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office was notified by a 911 Pacific County dispatcher that an assault victim was at Sid’s Market, where a helpful bystander delivered him to wait for emergency responders.
According to court records, the victim told a deputy that he and a friend were heading to Seaview to “do something with a motorcycle.” However, the driver, identified in court documents as Michael A. Bragg, 37, of Lebam, started accusing the victim of having an affair with his wife and that the victim stole his truck.
“When they were about three to four miles outside South Bend, Bragg pulled out a stun gun and demanded [the victim] tell him the truth,” the investigating deputy stated in an arrest probable cause affidavit. “Bragg told [the victim] if he wanted to live he’d better start talking.”
Bragg allegedly hit the victim multiple times over an approximate one-hour time frame and allegedly turned up logging roads to continue the beatings. The victim was allegedly hit in the head and face countless times and shocked with the stun gun.
The alleged beating ended when the men stopped at a stop sign at the US 101 and State Route 103 juncture and the victim jumped out of the vehicle and ran and was rescued by a passerby.
“I observed that [the victim] was bloody and had an extremely swollen face,” the investigating deputy stated in the arrest probable cause affidavit.
The victim reportedly had blood on both of his hands and around his mouth, his right eye was swollen shut and purple, his left eye was discolored, and his right cheek and eye socket were swollen to the “size of a tennis ball.”
According to court records, the victim was transported to Ocean Beach Hospital and was able to give the deputy a recorded statement but was unable to write out a statement because he was “going into shock.”
The good Samaritan was able to give the investigating deputy a statement and recounted that they were in the area of 42nd Place and L Place when they were approached by a man asking for help.
“[They] had observed the vehicle [the victim] had been in as it had driven around the block a couple of times looking for him and drove right past [them] as [they were] helping [the victim]. [They] described the vehicle as a two-tone van,” the investigating deputy wrote in an arrest probable cause affidavit.
Bragg remained on the loose and was contacted by an officer from the Raymond Police Department at about 11:30 p.m. He allegedly denied having any involvement with the victim and stated, “he hadn’t seen [the victim] in three days.” The officer reportedly did not see any signs of the assault and subsequently released Bragg.
Arrested later
According to court records, on April 2 at 8:16 p.m. Bragg was contacted by an RPD officer near where the victim resides with his family.
“[RPD] had been alerted by [the victim’s] mother, of threats made against her family by Bragg the day prior. Bragg had been seen driving by [the home], so Raymond PD was checking the area when they located Bragg parked in his vehicle, a two-toned Toyota Sienna van,” the investigating deputy stated in an arrest probable cause affidavit.
A deputy from the sheriff’s office arrived on the scene and discovered visible blood stains on the passenger seat and door of the van. Bragg also told the officers he was looking for another man he blamed for involvement in an alleged affair with his wife and [the victim].
Bragg was arrested for second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and felony harassment and was booked into the Pacific County Jail at 8:32 p.m.
Bragg was released from jail earlier this year after serving a three-month sentence for second-degree assault strangulation for attacking his wife.
