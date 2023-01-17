RAYMOND — An arrest in Raymond uncovered drug paraphernalia, a crystalline substance, and fentanyl pills after a concerned citizen reported a potentially stolen vehicle. The incident unfolded on Jan. 9 at about 6:14 p.m. on May Street in Raymond.
According to court records, a concerned citizen reported earlier in the day that they spotted a stolen Kia Sorento on May Street in Raymond. The exact vehicle was spotted again in the evening, prompting a tip-off to dispatch.
A Raymond Police Department officer arrived in the area and located the vehicle, and confirmed that it was a reported stolen vehicle. The officer requested the assistance of a South Bend Police Department officer, who arrived on the scene a short time later.
“[The officer] arrived, and I was briefing him on the information I had, at that time when he advised he believed he saw a dome light on in the KIA,” the Raymond officer stated in the arrest probable cause affidavit.
“Myself and [the other officer] got into our respective patrol vehicles and pulled up from where we had been parked,” they added.
The officers activated their patrol vehicle lights and began calling on the occupant of the vehicle to step out with their hands raised. One occupant, a male, exited the vehicle and dropped to his knees, and placed his hands behind his back per the officer’s orders.
While searching the vehicle for other occupants, the officers discovered a device to smoke narcotics known as a “tooter,” a bag of a white crystalline substance, and foil with two fentanyl pills.
According to the arrest probable cause affidavit, the suspect was identified as Aaron L. Whitaker, 50, Nemah. He was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and was booked into the Pacific County Jail. He is being held on $5,000 bail.
