RAYMOND — Mickey S. Pine, 38, from Chehalis was booked into Pacific County Jail on a charge of vehicular homicide after an accident that occurred on March 31 at 2:14 a.m. on State Route 6.
According to a Washington State Patrol report, Pine was driving a 2016 Toyota Tacoma pickup eastbound when he allegedly crossed the centerline and hit a 1995 Mercury Cougar driven by Shawn D. Clearwater, 49, from Raymond, head on.
Both vehicles came to rest on the westbound shoulder of the highway; they were totaled. Clearwater was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pine wasn't injured. The state patrol reported that drugs and/or alcohol were involved. Pine was released on bail.
