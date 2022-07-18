LONG BEACH — A situation escalated quickly after a family member who had tormented his relatives was served with a no-contact order. Less than an hour after a Pacific County Sheriff’s Office deputy served the man, his behavior turned violent. The incident unfolded on July 17 at around 12:23 p.m.
On July 15, a family member of Max W. Huddleston, 26, of Long Beach, sought a protection order in Pacific County South District Court alleging he is addicted to methamphetamine and becoming a nuisance. His behavior allegedly had become erratic and paranoic.
According to the petition, he believed the family member was “hacking” him, which resulted in Huddleston attempting to steal her computer. Another family member stopped him, but his escalating issues reported in the petition raised fears for the well-being of others in the home.
District Court Judge Nancy McCallister signed off on a temporary protection order on July 14 and handed the case over to the Pacific County Superior Court for it to be heard on July 20. In the meantime, the order protected the family member and other occupants.
PCSO Deputy Tony Kimball served the protection order to Huddleston at 11:23 a.m. on July 17 at his residence inside a shop on the 7900 block of Sandridge Road in Long Beach. Huddleston was found sitting in a chair and pleaded the fifth when the officer served him the paper.
Only 50 minutes after leaving the residence, Kimball was notified by Pacific County Dispatch (PacCom) of a court order violation by Huddleston. A 911 caller notified dispatch that Huddleston had entered their residence and was “breaking stuff.”
According to court records, Huddleston allegedly broke pictures and carved “you are dead to me” on a wall inside a family member’s bedroom. A juvenile inside the residence was so scared that they locked themself in a bedroom. Others reported they were afraid the man would burn the house down.
Kimball was able to locate Huddleston at a friend’s house on the 2100 Block of 208th Pl in Ocean Park. Huddleston was arrested and transported to the Pacific County Jail for domestic violence residential burglary. He is being held in lieu of $52,500 bail.
