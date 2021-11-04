SOUTH BEND — Thomas Shotwell, 26, of Nemah who is accused of murdering his twin brother Raymond Shotwell with a firearm, has been released from Pacific County Jail after Pacific County Superior Court Judge Don Richter set his bail at $750,000.
On Tuesday, Oct. 26, Pacific County Superior Court held a special motion hearing where Shotwell’s attorneys, Nathan Needham and John Henry Browne, argued for his no-bail hold be removed and for him to be released with electronic home monitoring (EHM) administered by the bail bond company.
Pacific County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger argued against the release, and instead asked that his bail be set at a minimum of $1 million due to the severity of his alleged crimes that include first-degree murder and second-degree assault.
The court took a brief recess before Richter made his decision, stating he was going to lower the bail to $750,000 with several conditions, including that Shotwell be subject to EHM and not allowed to leave his residence except for medical appointments and court appearances.
Shotwell was subsequently bailed out on Oct. 28 by bail bond company Lacey O’Malley of Seattle.
He is now awaiting trial, with his next court appearance a pretrial hearing scheduled for Nov. 19.
