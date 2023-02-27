SOUTH BEND — Tysen B. Muessig, 43, of Naselle pleaded guilty to first-degree rape after nearly a year of adamantly claiming that he was innocent. The plea was filed in the Pacific County Superior Court on Feb. 17.

Muessig stood accused of raping two young individuals between 2016 and 2019 upwards of 60 times, according to court records. He initially faced two separate cases — one of which came to light after his first rape charges were filed on Feb. 18, 2020.

