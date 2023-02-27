SOUTH BEND — Tysen B. Muessig, 43, of Naselle pleaded guilty to first-degree rape after nearly a year of adamantly claiming that he was innocent. The plea was filed in the Pacific County Superior Court on Feb. 17.
Muessig stood accused of raping two young individuals between 2016 and 2019 upwards of 60 times, according to court records. He initially faced two separate cases — one of which came to light after his first rape charges were filed on Feb. 18, 2020.
The second case against Muessig was filed on Feb. 11, 2022 after a second victim came forward.
According to court records, Muessig pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree rape for the 2020 case and first-degree rape in the 2022 case. He had been facing one count of first-degree rape and five counts of third-degree rape.
During the hearing on Feb. 17, Muessig’s pleas were formally entered and he was immediately taken into custody and is being held without bail pending sentencing, which is awaiting completion of a pre-sentencing investigation since his charges are sexually related.
According to court records, the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office is recommending Muessig be sentenced to 160 months in prison and 36 months of community custody following his release. He will also have to register as a sex offender.
