LONG BEACH — No injury or serious damage was reported after a fast-moving grass fire scorched about three acres of farmland Monday afternoon in Long Beach.
The fire was reported at about 1:48 p.m. after a controlled burn got out of hand at a farm on the intersection of U.S. Hwy 101 and Johnson Place in Long Beach. The fire drew a response from about 30 firemen and nine fire trucks from multiple agencies.
“I was doing a burn around the pond. I do it for weed control every year. The wind switched a little bit on me and that’s all it took,” said Jade Morton, 48. “I said to my old lady, ‘Oh shit! Watch this fire while I run to get some water.”
Morton raced to a spring with a 500-gallon holding tank and hoped it would be enough to prevent the fire from reaching the nearby woods. He didn’t have a chance to call the fire department, but was glad for it when they arrived.
“I was impressed with the way they showed up and the way things went,” Morton said. “They did a great job. I told them to come back this fall and I’ll let them hunt.”
The fire was in an isolated spot with strong winds and containing it required a group effort from the several local fire departments that were on scene.
"The property owner was burning brush along the pond and the winds were pretty strong and it carried over to the tussock grass and caught it on fire,” said Mike Karvia, a division chief with Pacific County Fire District No. 1.
“I heard the call and thought it was Chinook’s area, so I came out to investigate and saw the magnitude. I went ahead and called out for multiple agencies,” Karvia said.
To reach the fire, firefighters had to do extended hose lays hundreds of feet to get to the edges of the fire, Karvia said. To make those connections fast meant using everyone on scene, Karvia said. This included people from Ilwaco Volunteer Fire Department, Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department, Chinook Volunteer Fire Department and Pacific County Fire District No. 1.
The call lasted about an hour and 15 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.