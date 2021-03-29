SOUTH BEND — More than a year after his arrest on Nov. 20, 2019, for two counts of rape of a child, Bulmaro B. Bucio, 38, has pleaded guilty to amended charges for two counts of first-degree child molestation domestic violence, and one count of first-degree incest.
Bucio went before the Pacific County Superior Court on March 26 via Zoom from the Pacific County Jail. His attorney Harold Karlsvik was present inside the courtroom as well as interpreter Pete Hinton, due to Bucio not speaking English fluently. The hearing was a continuation after his jury confirmation hearing on March 19, where Karlsvik hinted a resolution was near.
The hearing began with Karlsvik informing the court that he had worked out a resolution with the prosecution to recommened Bucio a mid- to high-end sentence for his crimes. He requested that the court accept the resolution, and the prosecution nudged along the request as well.
The resolution recommends that be sentenced to Bucio 120 months for counts 1 and 2 for first-degree molestation domestic violence and 61 months for count 3 of first-degree incest, followed by 36 months of community custody. The standard range for the first two counts is between 98 to 130 months, and 46 to 61 months for the third count.
“We wanted to ensure that Mr. Bucio was held to account for these horrendous crimes, and he is pleading guilty to some very serious charges and will be facing a lengthy prison sentence we are anticipating,” Pacific County Prosecutor Ben Haslam said.
“In cases like this, our victims were extremely cooperative, and I was working with them, and we were prepared to go to trial, but I also have to recognize it’s an incredibly traumatic process to put victims of crimes like this through defense interviews and then a trial and cross-examination. As part of this resolution, we ensure that he is guilty of serious sex crimes, and we avoid the need of having our victims having to go through that process. So I am pleased with the outcome,” Haslam added.
The three counts involve two direct descendants or household members of Buscio, and both were 14 years of age or younger. The crimes were stated to have taken place during 2017, and Bucio admitted in his plea deal that he had contact with the victims, including intercourse with one of them.
Superior Court Judge Don Richter does not have to follow the resolution’s recommendation of 120 months, with 36 months of community custody afterward. He can sentence Bucio anywhere within the standard range. Once sentenced, the sentences will run concurrently, meaning all charges will be served under his highest penalty.
Due to the crimes and looming conviction, Bucio will receive a felony strike under Washington state law. Unlike the well-known three-strike rule in the state, if you receive two felony strikes for serious sex crimes, life imprisonment is mandated.
“Even though they’re separate victims, but because it’s one conviction, it will be only one strike for him. But these are two-strike offenses, meaning a second offense of this type or any of our basic felony sex crimes would be a mandatory life imprisonment without the possibility of release sentence,” Haslam said.
Bucio will be back in court on April 23 for his sentencing.
