SOUTH BEND — Online threats against the South Bend Police Department have landed a South Bend man in jail with three felony charges. He is also being held for a separate incident in Tokeland involving the alleged theft of a boat propeller.

The threats were received by SBPD Chief Lucas Stigall and reported to the Pacific County Sheriff's Office on April 28 at 1:15 p.m. The threats were aimed at Stigall, Sgt. Luis Gonzalez and Officer Jordan Dockter.

