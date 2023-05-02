SOUTH BEND — Online threats against the South Bend Police Department have landed a South Bend man in jail with three felony charges. He is also being held for a separate incident in Tokeland involving the alleged theft of a boat propeller.
The threats were received by SBPD Chief Lucas Stigall and reported to the Pacific County Sheriff's Office on April 28 at 1:15 p.m. The threats were aimed at Stigall, Sgt. Luis Gonzalez and Officer Jordan Dockter.
Facebook post
According to court records, Stigall sent an email to PCSO Deputy/Detective Cory Nacnac with an attachment containing screenshots of the threats from Facebook. The threats were made by a "Carl Stigall."
The lengthy post alleges misdeeds by Stigall and recounts interactions between the man and SBPD, including the removal of his girlfriend's children. The post allegedly went on and on before the poster, identified as Carl R. Stigall, 54, of South Bend, made direct threats to the officers.
Officers served a search warrant on Stigall's home on the 600 Block of California Street in South Bend on Feb. 14.
"At one point, Carl's post states, 'Luke does not know what dark energy he has called to order before the 1st of the month I will kill him for his dishonest behavior as for officer doctor I am going to beat him to death which officer Gonzalezs dead that's right f***ers your all dead now,'" Nacnac wrote in court records.
Feared he'd carry out threats
According to court records, Nacnac interviewed Stigall, Gonzalez, and Dockter, and they were concerned Stigall would carry out his threats. Dockter reportedly told Nacnac that he "immediately felt the hairs on the back of his neck stand up" when he learned of the threats.
"He stated that over the years, he has seen [Carl] become increasingly hostile. [Dockter] informed me that [Carl] had recently had [two] family members die, and he believed that this fact, combined with [SBPD] taking the two children into protective custody, likely made [Carl] feel as though he had nothing left to lose," Nacnac stated in court records.
Nacnac also interviewed a man who initially saw the post and informed SBPD of the threats. The post was traced back to a posting time of 12:35 p.m. on April 28.
Another investigation
The threats weren't the only issue for Stigall. He was also the center of another investigation by Nacnac concerning a botched theft of a boat propeller in Grayland. The incident unfolded at 12:04 p.m. on Feb. 6.
According to court records, Stigall lured two friends into helping him steal a bronze boat propeller in Grayland under the belief he had lawfully purchased the propeller. The trio attempted to use a tow truck to haul off the propeller before neighbors in the area intervened.
Nacnac interviewed both alleged accomplices, and they told mirroring stories that Stigall had told them he purchased the propeller and had an email as proof but never was able to provide the email to the men when they asked to see what it said.
"[One man] said that after arriving on scene, Carl had cut the propeller down and hooked it up to the winch attached to the tow truck while [the two men] operated the winch. [The man] stated that shortly after beginning to move the propeller, people came down and told them to stop, so he and [the other man] unhooked the propeller and left the area in separate vehicles, leaving Carl on foot at the scene," Nacnac stated in court records.
Big score?
According to Nacnac's investigation, he discovered a "long drag mark" leading 10-15 feet to where the propeller was cut. The propeller's owner anticipated it was worth tens of thousands of dollars because it is solid bronze.
Nacnac found a weight marker on the propeller that stated it weighed 6,905 pounds and determined it to be worth approximately $13,810 to $19,334. He contacted three recycling facilities and was provided poundage rates of $2.80, $2.25, and $2.
Stigall was apprehended on April 28 for the threats against the police department and the botched propeller theft. He was booked into the Pacific County Jail on April 28 at 10:13 p.m.
During a preliminary appearance on May 1 in the Pacific County Superior Court, Judge Donald J. Richter lowered the boom on Stigall and set his bail at $3 million for the threats and $10,000 for the attempted theft.
Stigall currently faces three counts of felony threats against law enforcement and one count of first-degree theft.
