OCEAN PARK — An agitated man on a roof in a neighborhood near Ocean Park was talked down by Pacific County Sheriff’s Office deputies after a family member reported finding “an arsenal” on his bed. Relatives of the man were in town for the passing of his father.

The incident unfolded on Jan. 26 on the 23000 block of Isle Place in Ocean Park when a family member of the man called dispatch wanting to speak with an officer. Once the woman was contacted, she informed a deputy that her agitated relative had left the residence but that his bedroom door open. Inside, she saw “an arsenal” on his bed and sent a photo to the deputy.

