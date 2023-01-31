OCEAN PARK — An agitated man on a roof in a neighborhood near Ocean Park was talked down by Pacific County Sheriff’s Office deputies after a family member reported finding “an arsenal” on his bed. Relatives of the man were in town for the passing of his father.
The incident unfolded on Jan. 26 on the 23000 block of Isle Place in Ocean Park when a family member of the man called dispatch wanting to speak with an officer. Once the woman was contacted, she informed a deputy that her agitated relative had left the residence but that his bedroom door open. Inside, she saw “an arsenal” on his bed and sent a photo to the deputy.
According to court records, the photo depicted “three long guns, two pistol holsters, and a rifle stock” sitting on a bed. The woman clarified that the room’s occupant was Frank E. Brumitt, Jr., 42.
Brumitt is a felon with convictions that include second-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, residential burglary, possession of stolen property, and third-degree assault.
Deputies applied for and were granted a search warrant for Brumitt’s room, where they located three firearm actions and attached barrels, a break-action shotgun, and numerous firearms parts. Brumitt was nowhere to be found during the execution of the search warrant.
According to court records, the relative of Brumitt later sent a text message to the investigating deputy that read, “he just showed up” and then “he’s very aggressive right now” before she called the deputy directly. She reportedly asked for someone to respond to the residence quickly.
“Upon arriving, we were informed Brumitt Jr. was around the back of the residence,” the investigating deputy stated in the arrest probable cause affidavit. “We located Brumitt Jr. behind [a shed], where he was climbing onto the roof.”
Deputies reasoned with the man for approximately 10-15 minutes before he climbed down and was taken into custody, according to the arrest probable cause affidavit. He allegedly pleaded with a relative to confess to owning the firearms.
Brumitt was taken to the Pacific County Jail and booked for unlawful possession of a firearm and made a preliminary appearance in the Pacific County Superior Court on Jan. 30. His bail was set at $50,000.
According to court records, when questioned about why he had the firearms, Brumitt stated they were to protect his family. Relatives alleged he was using the parts to build guns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.