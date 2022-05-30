RAYMOND — Randay Jimenez-Medina, 36, of Raymond, is in jail on $10,000 bail after being arrested by the Pacific County Joint Drug Task Force for allegedly using a building for illegal drug purposes at his apartment on Riddell Street in Raymond.
The investigation began back in January when the DTF was on the track of drug dealers around the Raymond area, who allegedly were using Jimenez-Medina’s apartment as a hub.
The same apartment building was the subject of a raid back on Aug. 12, 2020, and resulted in the arrest and charges of several individuals. These were later dropped due to the State v. Blake decision that invalidated the state’s drug possession law.
Jimenez-Medina was not charged, but his apartment was found to be in ‘horrific and unsanitary conditions,’ including a child’s training toilet full of fecal matter.
According to the court records for his arrest on May 26, DTF officers conducted two controlled narcotics buys at his apartment. During both buys, officers determined that Jimenez-Medina was home and was allegedly allowing his apartment to be used to sell illegal drugs.
“On May 26, 2022, [a DTF officer] initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of US 101 and Franklin St. in which Randay Jimenez-Medina was the passenger,” a DTF officer wrote in the arrest probable cause affidavit. “Jimenez-Medina was informed he was under arrest and placed into custody without incident.”
He was booked into the Pacific County Jail and appeared in the Pacific County Superior Court on May 27. Judge Don Richter set his bail and appointed indigent defense attorney David Arcuri to represent him.
