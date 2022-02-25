BAY CENTER — The man who died in Thursday’s fatal collision near Seal Slough on US 101 near Naselle has been identified as William D. Mobley, 69, of South Bend. No one else was injured in the violent collision.
The crash happened at about 12:42 p.m., when a log truck was heading southbound on US 101 and a brown Ford F-150 was heading northbound at a sharp corner. The F-150 driven by Mobley crossed the center line and was struck head on.
According to scene technicians from the Washington State Patrol who investigated the crash, Mobley came into the turn and all four wheels of his truck were in the southbound lane. They located evidence of his truck's studded tires sliding in the southbound lane.
Just before the two vehicles hit, he attempted to swerve back into the northbound lane.
The log truck from CW Daniels, driven by Loren L. Clark, 62, of Elma, attempted to swerve to miss a direct head on impact, but the two hit drivers-side to driver-side head on.
The violent impact caused a major gouge in the centerline of the roadway and cut Mobley’s truck in half. The bed of the truck was thrown approximately 15 yards south off the northbound lane and he and his truck spun into the northbound ditch.
Clark and the 2007 Kenworth log truck crashed nose first into the northbound ditch with Mobley’s driver side door near the log truck’s passenger tire.
Mobley is believed to have died on impact.
Clark was the initial 911 caller and attempted to render aid to Mobley.
Units from the Raymond Fire Department and Naselle Fire Department responded to the scene. Clark was declared deceased at the scene.
WSP is still investigating the cause of the collision but preliminary information suggests that Mobley was at fault for the collision by crossing the centerline.
According to the owner of CW Daniels, who responded to the scene, the log truck had a dashcam that recorded the collision.
