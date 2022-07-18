RAYMOND — Karson C. Isaksen, 22, of Raymond, was arrested on July 1 after reportedly running from law enforcement and hitting an officer. As of July 18, he remained in the Pacific County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail and on multiple warrants.
According to court records, the Raymond (RPD) and South Bend (SBPD) Police Departments responded to the report of fighting on Garfield Street in the Riverdale area of Raymond. The first officers on the scene located a large group of people outside a home in the area.
A mother informed officers that her son was in a verbal dispute with Isaksen and that Isaksen had fled the area before the officers arrived. An officer from the SBPD observed Isaksen walking across the Riverdale Bridge on U.S. Highway 101 and stopped him.
Court records allege that after Isaksen was stopped, approximately six officers arriving on the scene. They questioned Isaksen about the incident. He allegedly attempted to flee and elbowed SBPD Officer Jordan Dockter in the face.
“Officer Dockter grabbed Isaksen, and then Isaksen and Dockter fell into Officer [Bubba] Madrid’s patrol car, causing a significant scratch on the rear quarter panel of the vehicle, which is estimated to be approximately $400-$500 in damage,” Officer Mason Swartz stated in the probable cause affidavit.
“After hitting the ground, Isaksen continued resisting by not allowing his arms to be pulled out from under his body. After a few moments, myself, Officer Dockter, and Officer Madrid were able to get Isaksen’s arms behind his back and in handcuffs,” Swartz added.
Isaksen was charged with third-degree assault for striking Dockter and resisting arrest. On top of the new charges, Isaksen had two active warrants and a community custody violation.
Isaksen is no stranger to law enforcement and was convicted of attempting to elude police in 2020 and served a 5-month stint in the county jail. He faced six charges during that incident, including assault, but five were dropped in a plea agreement.
He was also found guilty of three counts of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance on April 26, 2019, and sent to prison.
