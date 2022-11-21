SOUTH BEND — A man released from the Pacific County Jail on Friday, Nov. 18 after serving a sex-related offense found himself in handcuffs later in the day. Steven D.J. Wirkkala, 23, of Chinook was arrested by the Long Beach Police Department on the suspicion of second-degree rape of a child.
According to court records, Wirkkala is accused of raping a 13-year-old female at a park in Ilwaco. Wirrkala allegedly offered to provide the juvenile with marijuana and vaping supplies when they met and during the encounter made sexual advances before raping the juvenile.
The police department was alerted on Oct. 3 that a juvenile female had been raped by an unknown male. The investigation initially led to a disgraced former worker of the Naselle Youth Camp before the victim confirmed it was Wirkalla, who is also a former worker of the camp and was terminated after his previous arrest.
Wirkkala met with LBPD Police Chief Flint Wright around 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 16 and denied the allegations. Among the allegations, the victim reported that she met with him two years prior around 2 a.m. at a park in Ilwaco. Wirkkala allegedly provided her with the marijuana and vaping items and attempted to kiss her, but she backed away.
He allegedly asked her for the items back before stating he was joking and then allegedly made another advance on the juvenile, which resulted in a kiss. Wirkkala was allegedly able to get the juvenile out of her clothes and then rape her.
Following the incident, Wirkkala allegedly met with the juvenile several other times to provide her with items but had no further sexual encounters. The victim now lives in Cowlitz County.
According to court records, the victim was interviewed by a forensic interviewer from the Crisis Support Network in Raymond, which is an integral part of the prosecution of sexual and domestic violence-related cases.
Wirkkala made a preliminary appearance in the Pacific County Superior Court on Nov. 17 and is being held on $100,000 bail. He was appointed indigent defense attorney David Hatch to represent him.
Earlier this year Wirkkala reached a plea agreement with the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office to settle charges related to commercial sexual abuse of a minor. The case centered around Wirkkala attempting to solicit sexual favors from a juvenile. The case was resolved in district court.
