SOUTH BEND — A man released from the Pacific County Jail on Friday, Nov. 18 after serving a sex-related offense found himself in handcuffs later in the day. Steven D.J. Wirkkala, 23, of Chinook was arrested by the Long Beach Police Department on the suspicion of second-degree rape of a child.

According to court records, Wirkkala is accused of raping a 13-year-old female at a park in Ilwaco. Wirrkala allegedly offered to provide the juvenile with marijuana and vaping supplies when they met and during the encounter made sexual advances before raping the juvenile.

