BAY CENTER — Two crew members were rescued and a third is still missing after the 46-foot F/V Ethel May, out of Bay Center, sank on Feb. 5 at the mouth of Willapa Bay at around 7:26 p.m.

Crews from U.S. Coast Guard Station Grays Harbor and Air Station Astoria responded to the sinking after an emergency beacon was activated and the wife of one of the men call 911 to report an emergency onboard. A helicopter from the air station was able to rescue two crewmen from a life raft at about 8:10 p.m. The survivors said a third and final crew member was still missing.

