ILWACO — A Peninsula resident is facing life in prison after threatening two adults who came to visit his girlfriend.
On May 8, Donald Martin, 30, allegedly threatened two people in the 2700 block of Sandridge Road. The pair came by to visit Martin’s girlfriend and give her cigarettes, when they heard Martin and the girlfriend arguing.
After Martin’s girlfriend asked the two individuals to be quiet, Martin allegedly demanded the pair leave. Martin allegedly drew a handgun, chambered a round, pointed it at the two individuals and told them to “Get the hell out of here.”
The pair called the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office immediately, but deputies weren’t able to find Martin when they arrived. He was arrested on May 29.
Martin was arrested for second-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, driving with a suspended license in the third-degree, criminal impersonation, obstructing a public servant, a community custody violation, and failing to appear for a warrant.
Martin isn’t allowed to legally have a firearm because he was previously convicted of second-degree assault and domestic violence. His felony criminal history also includes eluding police in January 2019.
At the time of Martin’s arrest, he had four outstanding warrants. His criminal case history includes 29 incidents.
The May incident is Martin’s third strike under the state’s persistent offender statute, meaning he faces life in prison without the possibility of release.
