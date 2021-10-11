OCEAN PARK — A vehicle pursuit on Sept. 19 through Ocean Park and the beach that began around 8:07 p.m. landed Kenneth Akerill, 32 of LaCenter, in the Pacific County Jail on charges of eluding a police vehicle and driving under the influence.
According to court documents, a Pacific County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed Akerill driving at a slow speed down U Street in Ocean Park. He stopped at a stop sign, initiated his hazard lights, and continued driving west on Bay Avenue.
The deputy continued to follow Akerill and observed his vehicle drift into the oncoming lane of traffic, including having the entire driver’s side of his vehicle over the line, and Akerill reactivated the vehicle’s hazard lights.
“I activated my emergency lights and [he] pulled over into Okie’s parking lot in a u-turn maneuver across the oncoming lane without reducing speed,” the deputy stated in his report. “As it passed my vehicle at this point [he] leaned out of the vehicle and screamed at me, but he was unintelligible.”
Court documents allege Akerill fled from the deputy through Ocean Park and at one point “opened his vehicle’s trunk and a shovel fell out.” Akerill allegedly stopped his vehicle on Oysterville Road and reversed his vehicle toward the deputy before continuing to flee to the west.
The pursuit then went onto the beach via Oysterville Road and Akerill drove south near the dunes while the deputy, concerned his vehicle would get stuck, drove near the water. Akerill is alleged to have turned around at one point and drove at the deputy before turning back south.
“Eventually [he] stopped his vehicle and I attempted to call him out,” the deputy stated. “I received no response from [him]. [An officer from the Long Beach Police Department] and myself approached the vehicle and [Akerill] was apparently asleep or otherwise unconscious.”
The officers knocked on the window of the vehicle and received no response, court documents state. The deputy then opened the door of the vehicle and found Akerill tucking a hand toward his hip, and restrained his arm.
“He refused to exit the vehicle and rapidly yelled, alternating between refusing to get out of the vehicle and talking about having to go to work,” the deputy stated. “[His] hands were shaking and his behavior was erratic. [He] yelled at me to shoot him, and continually made furtive movements throughout [the] encounter.”
As a result, the officer from LBPD sprayed Akerill with oleoresin capsicum and they were able to take him into custody. Medical aid was requested to evaluate him before he was later booked into the jail and held on $25,000.
The entire incident lasted 42 minutes.
Akerill appeared for a trial setting hearing on Oct. 8 during the Pacific County Superior docket where his pretrial release conditions were addressed. His attorney, Jason Arcuri, petitioned for the court to release him on his own personal recognizance or for a reduction in his bail.
However, the prosecution requested his bail remain unchanged after noting he has three active warrants and emphasizing the seriousness of his charges. Judge Don Richter agreed, and his bail remains at $25,000.
Akerill will be back before the court for pretrial on Oct. 22 and his trial is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 8-9.
