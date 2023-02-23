RAYMOND — A woman sustained a serious injury after a verbal altercation inside a motel room at the Pitchwood Inn in Raymond. Officers responded to the motel on Feb. 19 at approximately 1:37 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a domestic violence incident.
Officers from multiple agencies converged on the location and an officer from the Raymond Police Department reportedly found a male smoking a cigarette in the courtyard. The man reported that he had accidentally caused an injury to his girlfriend.
The male was identified as Bruce L. Bates, 41, of Salem, Oregon, and he told officers that he and his 35-year-old girlfriend had been drinking celebrating his stepdad’s retirement and ended up in an argument.
“Bruce advised that [he] thought he threw a glass that hit his girlfriend’s head which caused a gash and a lot of bleeding. Bruce advised that the ‘evidence indicated he had done so,’” an officer stated in an arrest probable cause affidavit for the incident.
The officer located the injured woman inside of Room 3 along with a good samaritan that was helping control bleeding. The victim reportedly suffered a serious wound to her face. Officers took photographs of blood that was located on bed sheets, the floor and bathroom.
According to court records, the woman was transported to Willapa Harbor Hospital and received 10 stitches to close her wound. It wasn’t until then that she learned that her partner had been arrested for assault.
“During my contact with Bruce, he was tearful, upset, and apologetic,” the arresting officer stated in the probable cause affidavit about the man's demeanor. He reportedly knew he was in trouble and was prepared to face the consequences.
“Bruce advised it would be hard to face his family after he had hurt his children's mom,” the officer added.
Bates was initially arrested for domestic violence fourth-degree assault but after the hospital evaluated the victim, and the extent of her injuries was known the charge was upgraded to second-degree assault serious bodily harm.
He made a preliminary appearance in the Pacific County Superior Court on Feb. 21 and his bail was set at $10,000. He will be formally arraigned on Feb. 24 and Justin Kover was appointed as his counsel. Bates posted bail at 1:54 p.m. on Feb. 21.
