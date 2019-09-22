LEADBETTER POINT — A Coast Guard aircrew hoisted a man off a boat in Willapa Bay north of Leadbetter Point State Park Saturday afternoon after his vessel ran aground and began taking on water.
An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River hoisted the man to safety and transported him to the sector base in Warrenton where he was evaluated and released without injury, according to a Sunday morning statement by the Coast Guard.
At 4:15 p.m., watchstanders at Sector Columbia River received a mayday call over VHF-FM channel 16 from the man reporting that his 30-foot vessel was aground and taking on water.
The Coast Guard aircrew launched and arrived on scene at 5:19 p.m. and conducted the hoist.
The Coast Guard reminds mariners to have recent updated charts and properly functioning navigation equipment to ensure they are aware of known shallow areas, as well as being aware of tide conditions.
