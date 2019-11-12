SOUTH BEND — Delano M. Thomas, 50, was held on a $750,000 bond Friday, Nov. 8, after he was charged with two felonies for shooting Jesse Wescott, 53, in the groin area.
Thomas appeared for arraignment before Pacific County Superior Court Judge Donald Richter and was charged with felony assault in the first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm. Thomas’ felony history prevents him from owning a gun.
Pacific County Prosecutor Mark McClain asked Thomas be held on $1 million bond based on his criminal history and the serious nature of the charges.
Thomas’ last felony charge was in 2001 for cocaine possession. Thomas has no felony convictions in Washington state, but was convicted in the 1990s on charges of burglary and robbery, McClain said in court.
Thomas asked for a lower bond because he works full-time.
On Nov. 7 at about 4:50 p.m. sheriff’s deputies were called to the 2100 block of 282nd Street after two people called about a shooting in the area.
A bystander on the scene gave the man who was shot medical aid until deputies arrived. Wescott was then sent to the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
One of the people who called to report the shooting was Thomas, who said he shot a man who had “charged at him with a collapsible baton,” according to the release. Thomas waited at the scene for deputies.
A woman who was with Wescott at the time of the shooting said Wescott did not pull out his baton. Wescott also said he did not take out the baton prior to being shot, but later changed his story and said he pulled out the baton when he saw Thomas coming at him with a gun, according to the probable cause document filed with Pacific County Superior Court.
Thomas’ story also was inconsistent, according to the news release. Thomas described the shooting as taking place closer to his yard than the bullet casing and blood evidence showed. Thomas told deputies “everything happened so fast” and “he did fire the shot closer to the street.”
Thomas and Wescott argued earlier on Thursday, according to statements made to deputies on the scene. Wescott was taking care of a friend’s dog because the friend was in jail. The friend lived next to Thomas, and Thomas’ dog and the neighbor’s dog had fought in the past.
Deputies took custody of the handgun used in the shooting. Thomas was booked into the Pacific County Jail on Thursday, Nov. 7.
