OCEAN PARK — Pacific County Sheriff deputies arrested 50-year-old Delano M. Thomas on Thursday, Nov. 7 for shooting Jesse Wescott, age 53, in the groin area.
At about 4:50 p.m. sheriff's deputies were called to the 2100 block of 282nd Street after two people called about a shooting in the area.
A bystander on the scene gave the man who was shot medical aid until deputies arrived. Wescott was then sent to the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Thomas was booked into the Pacific County Jail for the charges of assault in the first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is scheduled for arraignment on Friday, Nov. 8.
One of the people who called to report the shooting was Thomas, who said he shot a man who had "charged at him with a collapsible baton," according to the release. Thomas waited at the scene for deputies. Other witnesses on the scene said the man did not pull out the baton prior to the shooting.
Thomas and Wescott had an argument earlier in the day, according to statements made to deputies on the scene. Deputies took custody of the handgun used in the shooting. Thomas is a convicted felon and ineligible to possess firearms.
"Evidence collected at the scene also indicated several inconsistencies with Thomas’s account of what had occurred," according to the news release.
This story is in progress. Check back for additional details.
