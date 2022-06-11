OCEAN PARK — A peninsula man is in critical condition after being shot three times early this weekend at the culmination of what is described as a complicated domestic dispute.

The shooting is believed to have been in self defense, but the Pacific County Sheriff's Office has released no official information. Details remain sketchy.

It may be Monday before we can report more. Check back on this developing story.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.