SURFSIDE — A man was shot in the leg just south of Oysterville beach approach at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

A Washington State Parks ranger was first to respond to the scene and a tourniquet was applied in an attempt to slow serious bleeding from the wound. The victim was fading in and out of consciousness as the State Parks responder repeatedly asked for immediate aid.

Tags

Recommended for you

(3) comments

guest3052
guest3052

I wonder if the cowboy hats gave a navy first aid lesson first?

Report Add Reply
SecretSquirrel
SecretSquirrel

Will PCSO say “happened on the beach so not our problem” or will they mess up another investigation??? Guess we can only wait to see which one it will be.

Report Add Reply
WILLAPADOG
WILLAPADOG

Indeed. I wonder how long it took them to get there. What with them being so overloaded because they don't have any trained officers. Including the Sheriff.

But of course he was in the Navy, as is illegally emblazoned in the middle of the Sheriff's badge on the website.

I've always wanted to have a Chief Petty Officer inform me about my Consitutional Rights and how we are a Republic rather than a Democracy.

I am especially interested in hearing his interesting take on government considering my degrees in Political Science and International Studies.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.