BEAR RIVER — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a second alleged DUI incident on Feb. 5 after off-duty Long Beach Police Officer Michael Parker drove upon a single-vehicle rollover on US 101 around 6:20 p.m. on his way home after assisting another agency with a drug raid.
According to WSP, Parker was commuting home southbound on US 101 when he found a 2001 Toyota Sequoia in a ditch around milepost 21. The driver, identified as Stephen Ball, 57, from Federal Way, was able to extricate himself from the vehicle and was uninjured.
“[Ball] was south on US 101 heading towards Long Beach,” WSP Sgt. Bradford Moon said. “He said he got off the road on one side and over-corrected, and the vehicle spun around, and he went off the road and rolled over into [the northbound ditch] upside down, and kind of on its side. He was soaking wet and had a dog with him.”
Parker remained at the scene until Moon arrived and conducted the field sobriety test. It was determined during the test that there was probable cause to conclude Ball was intoxicated, and he was cited for DUI. Due to it being Ball’s first DUI charge, he was released from custody and reunited with two friends he was meeting with at a house in Long Beach.
“Trooper [Kelly] Swanson did show up [also], and she took possession of the dog and did the tow and ended up bringing the dog to the house he was staying [with] once they were done with getting the vehicle out. In case anyone wonders, the dog was not injured either and was returned to him.”
The DUI collision was Moon’s second DUI incident in just 2 hours and 20 minutes. During the prior incident at 4:01 p.m., he and Swanson were allegedly assaulted by a heavily intoxicated female driver about 15 miles north of the second incident on US 101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.