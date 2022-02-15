OCEAN PARK — Jason M. Schulman, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of harassment with threats to kill during a change of plea and sentencing hearing on Feb. 4.
Schulman was arrested on Oct. 18, 2021, after confronting two mushroom pickers on the 1200 block of 395th Lane in Ocean Park and pointing a firearm at them while claiming they were on his property and that he was “going to kill them.”
The pickers were on property they had permission to pick mushrooms on and had no idea who Schulman was at the time of the confrontation.
Officers later located firearms and ammunition in Schulman’s possession, inside a backpack.
Following his arrest, Schulman remained adamant that he was not guilty, and his attorney David Arcuri questioned the legitimacy of the charges during his arraignment on Nov. 5, 2021.
During the hearing on Feb. 4, Schulman entered a change of plea for all four charges via an Alford Plea. Under this type of plea, Schulman pleads guilty to the charges but does not admit to the charges and still declares his innocence.
Therefore, by declining to make a statement as to why he was guilty in the plea agreement, Schulman signed off on the court reviewing his arrest record to make its final decision on the plea agreement.
Under the plea agreement that Judge Don Richter accepted, Schulman will spend 18 months in prison, followed by 36 months of community custody once released.
The standard ranges for counts one and two were 15-20 months and 18 months of community custody and 9-12 months for counts three and four.
The victims of the case are also protected under a protection from civil harassment order for 10 years, and Schulman has lost his right to possess firearms, dangerous weapons, and his right to vote.
He was transferred to the Washington State Department of Corrections custody on Feb. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.