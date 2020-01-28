SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Police Department responded to the report of a firearm displayed during an assault on the Old Raymond-South Bend Road on Dec. 28, 2019, around 12:37 a.m.
According to public records, a male called 911 claiming that a group of "Mexicans was jumping him and another male." The caller also advised dispatch that someone in that group pulled out a firearm.
The South Bend Police Department (SBPD), Raymond Police Department (RPD), and Pacific County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) all responded to the call. The South Bend unit was the first on the scene and discovered a car parked with four occupants. Two officers questioned the individuals and searched for a firearm.
This group informed the officers that the two males were the ones who pulled a firearm, identified as a shotgun.
Two different scenes
The 911 caller and his friend left the scene in a truck before law enforcement arrived and parked near the Old Cemetery Road. They continued to speak to dispatch, and when asked if there was a firearm with them, the caller stated “no.” He told dispatch one of them was injured during the altercation.
Units from RPD and PCSO located the truck and two males and began questioning what had happened. Officers found a shotgun with the men and confirmed one of the men was injured and required an ambulance.
More details emerge?
According to the 911 audio, the group of four left the scene after the SBPD unit went to assist the other units with the two males. One of the men in the group called to dispatch a short time later and gave his account of what had happened.
The male told the dispatcher that he, another male, and two females were driving when the men in the truck cut them off and started an altercation. The fight then broke out, and one of the males in the truck displayed a shotgun with a green-dot laser, according to the recording.
The South Bend Police Department is still investigating what exactly happened and how the evening played out. The case file is not currently available for public-records access due to the investigation still being active.
No charges have been filed.
