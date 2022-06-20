OCEAN PARK — One person died and another sustained lacerations after being attacked by a man armed with knives in Ocean Park. The incident resulted in a massive police and emergency services response around 2:27 p.m. Monday afternoon.
According to Pacific County Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Pat Matlock, the victim who died was stabbed in the neck after entering a residence to use a bathroom. The other victim was injured while attempting to subdue the armed man.
The suspect has been identified as Anthony R. Bong. He had allegedly been demonstrating abnormal behavior earlier in the day, including holding knives to his neck and mimicking a slicing motion.
Matlock stated that according to the responding deputies, Bong had entered a bathroom in a family member's home to use the bathroom while other family members were gathered outside.
One of the family members went inside to use the bathroom and returned outside with a stab wound to his neck, and bleeding profusely.
Bong reportedly followed behind the man, brandishing two knives, one in each hand and was tackled by several people. During the struggle, another family member was lacerated several times, but the family members were able to subdue him until law enforcement arrived.
“The suspect continued to resist while being arrested,” Matlock said.
The more seriously injured victim was transported by LifeFlight to a Portland area hospital, where he died after arrival. The other victim was transported by ambulance to Ocean Beach Hospital in stable condition.
Bong was booked into the Pacific County Jail at 6:40 p.m., initially for two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon-domestic violence, and one count of second-degree assault-domestic violence. He is certain to now face a homicide charge.
Read the June 22 edition of the Chinook Observer for more on this breaking-news story.
Why isn't this attempted murder?!
