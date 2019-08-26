GRAYS RIVER — The highlight of the the Naselle-Grays River Valley School District (NGRVSD) Board of Directors meeting on Aug. 20 in the Grays River Fire hall was news that Qin Xia, last year’s Mandarin teacher, had been successful in her quest for a Q1, cultural exchange visa.
The board then approved hiring her as a provisional teacher for the 2019-20 school year. During public comment, Rosburg resident Susan Burkhalter praised NGRVSD Superintendent Lisa Nelson for supporting Qin Xia during her visa-approval effort.
Xia’s visa allows her to stay in the U.S. for the lesser of 15 months or until the end of the program duration (school year). At that time, she will have to return to China and undergo a visa lottery process in order to continue to work in the U.S.
In other matters, the board approved a contract with Pacific County for nursing services for the 2019-20 school year, approved the adoption of Board goals and, approved the Superintendent’s goals for the upcoming school year.
During her superintendent’s report, Nelson noted summer school at the Naselle Youth Camp (NYC) ended on Aug. 9 and the most-recent enrollment count for NYC was 69. Going over the calendar, Nelson reported teacher in-service days were held Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, the school open house was on Aug. 27. The new school year will start on Sept. 3.
First readings were held for various policies developed by the Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA): High School Graduation Requirements; Equivalency Credit for Career and Technical Courses; Students Experiencing Homelessness Rights and Services; Enrollment; Prohibition of Harassment, Intimidation or Bullying; Gender-Inclusive Schools; Student Records; Medication at School; Student Fees, Fines or Charges; Drug-Free Schools, Community or Workplace; and, Revenues From Local, State and Federal Sources. Following their first reading, these proposed policies are available for approval by the Board as NGRVSD policies. Copies of the proposed policies may be obtained by contacting school secretary Rhiana Jacot.
The next regular monthly meeting of the board will take place on Sept. 17 in the Middle School Commons starting at 6:30 p.m.
Nick Nikkila is a member of the NGRVSD board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.