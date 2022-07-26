RAYMOND — The Pacific County PUD Board of Commissioners this week announced the appointment of Marc Wilson to serve as the PUD’s next general manager.
Wilson, a longtime Pacific County PUD employee, was appointed unanimously by the board and will assume the duties of general manager upon the retirement of Jason Dunsmoor in December 2022. Dunsmoor announced his retirement earlier this year after a 30-plus year career with the PUD, including more than five years as general manager.
Wilson was promoted to the top job after an extensive, competitive search and selection process that included input from both community and staff, the commission said in a press release.
“Marc is a quiet, well-respected leader,” said Pacific County PUD Board President Debbie Oakes. “He has both the institutional and industry knowledge to lead our utility to the next level. His strong roots in Pacific County and his 29 years working at Pacific PUD will make it a seamless transition. His understanding of the challenges facing the utility industry and his vast experience in the fiber optics/telecommunications area will help us as we continue to advance more broadband opportunities in our county. The board is looking forward to working with him to set goals for the next chapter of challenges.”
Commissioner Pam Hickey said she looks forward to working with Wilson in his new position. “Marc is respected by his peers both within our PUD and in the industry. His various jobs within our PUD have given him the broad knowledge necessary to lead our PUD. Marc has been part of our Senior Leadership Team for several years and is, therefore, knowledgeable in all areas of our PUD. Because of Jason Dunsmoor’s strong financial leadership, Marc will be inheriting a financially solid PUD that will be debt-free in 2024. Marc’s latest accomplishments include spearheading our efforts in the broadband area. His efforts resulted in a grant for $5 million for customers in the northern part of the county. Currently, Marc is working on a grant application for broadband in the southern part of the county.”
Commissioner Dick Anderson added his support for Wilson. “I am happy to continue the continuity of the PUD’s success through a seamless transition by appointing Marc Wilson as the next general manager of the district,” Anderson said.
Wilson has held several positions with Pacific County PUD, including energy intern, energy analyst, utility engineer-energy analyst, IT admin, IT director and, most recently, IT manager. Wilson says he is looking forward to continuing to serve the customers of Pacific County PUD as general manager.
“I am grateful for the opportunity the commissioners have given me. I look forward to working together with them to maintain the district’s successful direction.” Wilson will be working with Dunsmoor for the remainder of the year to better ensure a smooth transition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.