RAYMOND — The Pacific County PUD Board of Commissioners this week announced the appointment of Marc Wilson to serve as the PUD’s next general manager.

Wilson, a longtime Pacific County PUD employee, was appointed unanimously by the board and will assume the duties of general manager upon the retirement of Jason Dunsmoor in December 2022. Dunsmoor announced his retirement earlier this year after a 30-plus year career with the PUD, including more than five years as general manager.

