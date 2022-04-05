SOUTH BEND — County agencies continue to fill vacant positions, with Pacific County Commissioners on March 22 approving hiring of a legal assistant and deputy prosecutor for the prosecutor’s office and a maintenance technician for the public works department.
The 33-minute meeting had Commissioners Lisa Olsen, Michael Runyon and Frank Wolfe in attendance, along with Chief Administrative Officer Paul Plakinger, Risk Manager Marie Guernsey, and Clerk of the Board Amanda Bennett.
Public works salaries
The first topic brought up during the meeting was a public comment from South Bend resident Craig Spredeman, a regular attendee via Zoom, who questioned the salaries of David Anderson, the new public works director, and Grace Amundsen-Barnkow, the new county engineer.
According to Plakinger, both were provided Step 1 on the salary scale for their respective positions, which will be $8,416 for Anderson and $8,015 for Amundsen-Barnkow. The total monthly costs of their salaries is $16,431.
Previously, one person performed both functions, at a salary of about $10,000.
Prosecutor’s office
After years of operating with fewer personnel than technically needed, new Prosecutor Michael Rothman has added two workers to his team. Kraig Newman was hired to be a deputy prosecutor, and Kailee Lucero was hired as a temporary senior legal assistant.
The county has been awarded funds from the American Rescue Act Plan from impacts of the covid-19 pandemic and additional state funding to help with increased workloads due to the State v. Blake decision that reversed the state’s long-standing felony drug possession law.
Niawiakum Bridge
The county has contracted with Sargent Services for an engineering proposal for replacing a structurally deficient bridge along the South Bend-Palix River Road between South Bend and Bay Center.
The road is mostly a gravel paved roadway, and the only alternative route between South Bend and Bay Center if U.S. Highway 101 is shut down for any reason. The commissioners have made replacing the bridge a top priority.
Many local north county residents use the route daily to avoid highway traffic and enjoy the peaceful backwoods drive.
Sargent will construct a 30% model of the design of the proposed bridge as part of the contract, and the county’s survey team and additional subcontractors will assist. The modeling is an early step in the process of finally getting the bridge replaced.
