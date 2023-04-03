Washaway Beach
Homeowners have tried all kinds of tactics to slow the erosion in the northern Pacific County community of North Cove, known to many as ‘Washaway Beach.’

 2018 FILE PHOTO

TOKELAND — Ocean erosion along State Route 105 and the small community of North Cove has become dire. Dozens of homes and the only public roadway through the coastal section are at risk of falling into Willapa Bay.

The Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe has taken action over the past decade to protect its reservation and the community of Tokeland, which at one time was quickly eroding into the bay. Through a multi-tiered project that began over a decade ago and a $40 million project last year known as the Shoalwater Bay Berm Restoration Project, the berm has mitigated the threat for now.

