TOKELAND — Ocean erosion along State Route 105 and the small community of North Cove has become dire. Dozens of homes and the only public roadway through the coastal section are at risk of falling into Willapa Bay.
The Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe has taken action over the past decade to protect its reservation and the community of Tokeland, which at one time was quickly eroding into the bay. Through a multi-tiered project that began over a decade ago and a $40 million project last year known as the Shoalwater Bay Berm Restoration Project, the berm has mitigated the threat for now.
Neighboring communities have not been as lucky, and what’s known as Washaway Beach has continued to inch closer and closer to being ocean bottom. Miles of the beach have eroded since the late 1980s and continue to disappear.
Residents in the danger zone are taking matters into their own hands. Two project leads attended a Pacific County Commissioners meeting on March 28, asking for the county’s help to attract grant funding to combat the erosion.
Ron Lambert and Richard Harris, representing several groups and themselves, spoke up during the public comment period of a Pacific County Commissioner meeting on March 28. The groups hope to get the ball rolling on attracting grant funding to combat the erosion along Washaway and North Cove.
The county and other entities — including the Shoalwater Tribe, We Can’t Washaway No More, the Washington State Departments of Transportation and Fish and Wildlife, and Coastal Resilience — have worked closely before to get grant funding to combat beach erosion, including $10 million in federal dollars in late 2022 to help prevent beach erosion at Graveyard Spit.
Funding will be available this year from the National Coastal Resilience Fund, which has allotted $140 million for projects and is the same program that stakeholders received funds from a few months ago. The varying groups assisting in the Washaway venture already have the majority of the work done necessary to attract the grant funding.
“We have, I would venture to say, 80-90% of the work from the other agencies and other funding pools that we have went after; we have maybe 75% of all the work is completed,” the men said. “We just need somebody to write the grant and apply for it. This is only the preliminary [part of the process]; it doesn’t have to be completed.”
The county and group have a short timeframe to get all of the material together and submit a proposal that would be due by April 12, and a final proposal would be due by June 28, leaving the county a short time window.
“The engineering has already been done,” Harris said regarding work Pacific County spearheaded in previous years.
“It’d be a shame to let it sit here and not do anything, especially when everybody’s awake,” Lambert added.
The commissioners had to cut the men’s statements short because they went over the allotted three minutes for public comment, but offered to hold a workshop later to see what could be done.
