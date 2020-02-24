Set for March 10, Washington state’s presidential primary is almost upon us. With it comes a number of changes in deciding how presidential candidates receive Washington’s delegates at the national party conventions later this year.
Chief among the new changes to the presidential primary — which is being held two months earlier this year than in 2016 — is that the Washington State Democratic Party scrapped the caucus system for choosing how it will allocate its delegates for the Democratic National Convention, opting with a state-ran primary system. Voters no longer need to congregate at their designated precinct to participate in a process that could last several hours.
Instead, both the Democratic and Republican presidential primaries will be conducted by mail ballots, as has been the case for all state-ran elections in Washington for nearly a decade. Registered voters should have received ballots within the past week, and those ballots must be returned to a ballot box by 8 p.m. on Election Day or be mailed with a March 10 postmark to be counted.
And while the vote-by-mail system remains mostly the same, there is one key difference for this upcoming election, which is that voters must declare for a political party. Unlike the majority of other states in the U.S., voters in Washington do not need to declare for a party when registering to vote, but voters wishing to participate in this year’s presidential primary must mark one of the political party boxes on the ballot and sign the declarations on the return envelope.
All candidates, Democrats and Republicans alike, will appear together on the ballot. Voters may only vote for one printed candidate on the ballot, and the political party of the candidate you vote for must match the party declaration you check mark on the return envelope.
The Washington Secretary of State’s office says that your choice of party will not affect how you may vote in future elections, whether it be a primary or general election. Voters will not have to declare a party in the general election in November, and may vote for any presidential candidate they wish. Your party declaration does not register you as a member of that party for future elections in the state.
However, voters’ party declarations will be public record, and public voter files will show if you participated in either the Democratic or Republican presidential primary. The party you declared for will remain on your voter file for 60 days, and is then removed by the state.
On the ballot
Although several of the Democratic candidates on the ballot have since suspended their campaigns, by law they must remain on the ballot unless their name had been removed from the ballot by Jan. 7. Every voted ballot returned to county election offices will be processed and all results will be reported.
In all, there are a total of 13 Democratic candidates on the ballot, eight of which are still actively seeking the nomination as of Feb. 25, following the conclusion of the Nevada caucuses and prior to this weekend’s South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday on March 3, which takes place a week before Washington’s presidential primary.
Donald Trump is the only candidate who filed to run in the primary on the Republican side.
In addition to the 14 total candidates, Democratic voters will also have the option to vote for “Uncommitted Delegates” on their ballot. While a vote for one candidate listed on the ballot directs the party’s delegates to support that candidate at their national convention, an “uncommitted” vote allows uncommitted delegates who represent Washington to decide who to support at the national convention.
