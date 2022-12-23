OLYMPIA — After looking like they might improve enough to allow recreational clamming to resume, domoic toxin levels rebounded back to a hazardous level in test samples released Dec. 23.
Clams dug Dec. 19 from three different locations between North Head and Leadbetter Point had domoic levels of 36, 36 and 37 parts per million of the toxin, which can cause a variety of illnesses and even, in rare cases, death. Digging is only authorized when the level is persistently below 20 ppm.
On Dec. 5, testing found a level of 15 ppm, less than half what it had been on Nov. 21, so Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife shellfish managers hoped clams were rapidly flushing the toxin. The latest test indicates this is not yet the case. In some past years, the domoic level has gyrated above and below the safety limit for months.
Dec. 19 samples from what WDFW calls the Twin Harbors beach between the mouth of Willapa Bay and the Westport Jetty showed domoic levels of 20, 21 and 36 ppm, compared to the recent previous highest level of 29 ppm on Nov. 21. Domoic levels also remain above 20 ppm at the two clamming beaches north of the mouth of Grays Harbor.
Despite these disappointing results, Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager, says he remains optimistic there will be more clamming later in the season, which typically lasts until around early May.
“While many had to change their holiday razor clamming plans, we are looking forward to some many excellent digging opportunities in the months ahead,” said Ayres, who is retiring at the end of January. “With that in mind, we’ll continue to work closely with our partners at WDOH to closely monitor razor clam toxin levels and reopen harvest as soon as clams are safe to eat.”
WDFW shellfish staff will continue to regularly dig test samples of razor clams to monitor the situation. The Washington Department of Health requires two test samples taken at least 10 days apart (depending on tides and weather) must fall under the health guideline level before a beach can reopen for digging. WDFW plans to announce future opportunities once marine toxin tests show it is safe to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.