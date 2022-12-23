Long Beach domoic levels

A graph shows recent domoic acid levels found in sampled clams from Pacific County's southern beaches.

 WDFW

OLYMPIA — After looking like they might improve enough to allow recreational clamming to resume, domoic toxin levels rebounded back to a hazardous level in test samples released Dec. 23.

Clams dug Dec. 19 from three different locations between North Head and Leadbetter Point had domoic levels of 36, 36 and 37 parts per million of the toxin, which can cause a variety of illnesses and even, in rare cases, death. Digging is only authorized when the level is persistently below 20 ppm.

