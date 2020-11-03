LONG BEACH — A shutdown of razor clam digging on the Washington coast is likely to persist at least through November after testing on Nov. 1 found substantially elevated marine toxin levels.
Clamming is currently set to resume Nov. 13 through 19. Although this opening hasn’t yet been officially canceled, it is unlikely that clams will be deemed safe to eat by then. Digs scheduled for Oct. 31-Nov. 3 were scuttled when a test of clam meat on the Long Beach Peninsula found 29 parts per million of the potent toxin domoic acid. Digging is stopped whenever levels rise above 20 ppm.
The Nov. 1 tests found that domoic levels have continued to rise to an average of about 59 ppm at four sites spread along the peninsula. On the Twin Harbors beach that stretches from north Pacific County to about Westport, one location tested at 83 ppm and the other at 60 ppm.
“I’m very disappointed, as I am sure many others are,” Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Coastal Shellfish Manager Dan Ayres said.
Prospects for rest of 2020
Late Tuesday after the Chinook Observer’s print deadline, WDFW expected to receive data that shows how much of the algae that produces domoic acid is present in local seawater. Later this week the agency will obtain readings of how much of the toxin is in surf-zone water samples. “This will help us understand if this is the peak of this [toxin] event, or if it could go higher,” Ayres said.
The toxin, which is harmless to clams but which can cause severe illness in mammals and birds, is an occasional byproduct generated by the microscopic marine organism Pseudo-nitzschia. It began interfering with West Coast clam and crab seasons starting the 1990s and may be a result of rising ocean temperatures. Shellfish consume the toxin in the process of feeding on Pseudo-nitzschia. It can takes weeks or even months for the toxin to be completely eliminated by the metabolic processes of shellfish and for harvests to resume.
The latest toxin tests found relatively safe domoic levels below 20 ppm on the central Washington coast, and a level of exactly 20 ppm on Kalaloch Beach in Olympic National Park. But as a precaution and to avoid too much harvest pressure in a small area, WDFW is likely to cancel the November digs coastwide. The next three sets of digs after those in mid-November are currently set for Dec. 1-4, Dec. 12-18 and Dec. 28-31. Announcements about whether an individual dig can proceed are usually made a few days in advance.
Oregon joins in razor clam closure
Elevated levels of domoic acid have now put the brakes on razor clam digging on nearly all the Pacific Northwest coast after Oregon last week joined Washington in pausing harvests.
All commercial and recreational razor clamming closed recently on Oregon’s central coast, and late last week the closure was extended from the north jetty of the Siuslaw River in Florence north to the Columbia River.
Clam harvesting in Oregon remains open from the south jetty of the Siuslaw River to the California border. Mussel, bay clam and crab harvesting remains open along the entire Oregon coast. The vast majority of Oregon’s razor clams are harvested in Clatsop County, which is closed until further notice.
