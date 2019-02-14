OLYMPIA — Martin Jones, the former Seaview man convicted of attempting to murder a Washington state trooper in Long Beach, may get another trial. On Feb. 14, the state Court of Appeals said there are enough questions about his conviction to merit an evidentiary hearing.
The hearing — which has not been set yet — is not a trial. Rather, it’s an opportunity for Jones’ attorney to convince a judge that Jones should get a new trial. Jones claims to have compelling evidence that was not part of the original trial, including testimony from a man who allegedly heard his brother confess to shooting Johnson. Jones also claims the state did not do adequate DNA testing, and that his conviction was based partially on forensic “evidence” that has since proven to have little merit.
Unhappy anniversary
The announcement came nine years and one day after former Pacific County Sheriff Scott Johnson, who was then a state trooper, was shot in the back of the head at close range. The attempted murder occurred while he was assisting with the arrest of Jones’ wife, Susan Jones, on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Even though doctors were unable to remove bullet fragments from his brain, Johnson survived and, with the exception of lingering chronic pain, made a full recovery.
Initially, a multi-agency team that specializes in officer-involved shootings handled the investigation. Within days, however, Washington State Patrol took over investigating the shooting of one of their own. Johnson said he saw his assailant, and identified him as Martin Jones. Another trooper said he saw a man who did not fit Jones’ description walk by during the traffic stop. Some people said the composite sketch of the suspect looked like a different man named Nick Boer. Nonetheless, investigators quickly focused on Jones. He was arrested, convicted at trial and ultimately sentenced to about 50 years.
Johnson still believes Jones shot him.
New evidence
In prison, Jones exhausted his options for appeals without success. Then, in 2016, Susan Jones hired Lenell Nussbaum, a veteran Seattle defense attorney, to file a personal-restraint petition. While an appeal can only address things that happened during the trial, a PRP can ask the court to examine new evidence, or address things that happened before the trial.
Nussbaum asked for a new trial. She wants the court to hear testimony from Peter Boer, who claims he heard his brother Nick confess, and testimony from people who allegedly identified Nick Boer as a possible suspect. Nussbaum also wants the state crime lab to test crime scene evidence for Boer’s DNA. None of Johnson’s DNA was found on Jones, and none of Jones’ DNA was found on Johnson, but the lab never tested to see if anyone else’s DNA was present.
Furthermore, Nussbaum wants a judge to take a hard look at the so-called “bunter mark evidence” that was used to help convict Jones. Investigators said the tiny manufacturing stamp on bullets belonging to Jones matched the stamp on the bullets that were fired at Johnson. Since then, the federal Department of Justice has issued a statement saying bunter mark evidence isn’t reliable, and should not be used to convict.
No certain outcome
State Court of Appeals judges said a superior court judge needs to consider all of the new evidence and decide if it has enough merit to warrant a new trial.
As the judges noted, Jones’ case could easily fall apart, if, for example, Nussbaum can’t get Peter Boer or other witnesses to testify. Some of the potential witnesses have long histories of drug addiction and crime that might hurt their credibility, and the state is likely to invest considerable energy into trying to discredit Nussbaum’s theory of the case.
However, if the judge feels that the Boer theory, combined with the lack of DNA evidence against Jones and the discredited bunter mark evidence casts reasonable doubt on his guilt, or if the judge thinks there is a possibility that Jones did not get due process in court, he or she might order a new trial.
The hearing will take place in Pierce County, just as the original trial did, Nussbaum said, but a different judge will handle it.
This developing story will be updated in coming days.
