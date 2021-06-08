LONG BEACH — The 14-year-old boy who is presumed to have drowned off Long Beach on May 31 has been informally identified by family members as Carlos Sebastián Quizhpi Valdivieso.
He was caught in a rip current and pulled away from shore.
His family, whose roots are in Ecuador in South America, have continued searching for him. A GoFundMe page has been set up by a cousin under the surname Quizphi, an alternative spelling of his family name.
“His parents Lourdes and Carlos, his brothers Ines and Bernardo, are completely devastated as well as the entire family,” according to the GoFundMe listing. Family members and volunteers have been scouring local beaches in hope of allowing his loved ones to find closure.
The U.S. Coast Guard suspended formal search and rescue efforts late May 31. “To this day June 6, after a thorough search by the U.S. Coast Guard, along with diving teams and helicopters have not been able to find his body,” according to a family update.
