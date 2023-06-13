LONG BEACH — This May was Pacific County’s sixth driest in records going back to 1895, according to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information.

Rainfall officially totaled 1.09 inches, compared to an average of nearly four times more in the 20th century. The record dry May was in 2018, when only 0.53 inches were recorded.

