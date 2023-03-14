SOUTH BEND — Funding for the Pacific County Drug Task Force (DTF) could be on the horizon if Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips has any say about it. He has been pushing Washington legislators for two more years of funding for the task force.

Phillips was one of the key proponents that netted the first round of task force funding that began in 2019. Funding is set to run out effective June 30 if another allotment isn’t provided.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.