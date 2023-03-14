SOUTH BEND — Funding for the Pacific County Drug Task Force (DTF) could be on the horizon if Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips has any say about it. He has been pushing Washington legislators for two more years of funding for the task force.
Phillips was one of the key proponents that netted the first round of task force funding that began in 2019. Funding is set to run out effective June 30 if another allotment isn’t provided.
“I have spearheaded [a] request for $742,000 from the operating funds of the state,” Phillips said. “I am working with our three legislators, who are supporting the request. I have also been working with key legislators on the committees that have the approval power.”
The funding has been divvied up between the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office and the Raymond, South Bend and Long Beach police departments. PCSO is the primary recipient of the funding and allocates the funds.
The agencies have spent about $737,400 over the past two years, including $52,395 to SBPD, $199,803 to RPD, $206,042 to LBPD, $194,192 to PCSO and $84,968 to other agencies.
RPD, SBPD and LBPD submit monthly time sheets to the PCSO to pay for the time their officers operate under DTF. SBPD is the only agency that does not have a full-time dedicated officer to the force, but frequently assists or carries out operations.
Since 2019, the four agencies have operated under an interlocal agreement, which stipulates the structure of the task force, budgeting, salaries, seizures and more.
The drug task force has been a force to be reckoned with since its reinstatement, which has resulted in nearly a dozen convictions, including the recent conviction of Paul A. Martin and previous convictions of Stephanie Griffith, Damon Townsend, Naomi Schuyler and Ronald Wardell.
However, even with the task force’s success, questions have arisen about whether the cost of operating the task force is justified. The force is costing taxpayers in the state around $350,000 per year.
The task force does more than meets the eye, according to a source whose identity is being shielded due to the nature of clandestine operations. The force is stated to be conducting tasks and operations weekly.
“It’s a little bigger than you’d think,” this source said. “Other agencies are involved, and if everything isn’t played right, the big guys won’t play again. So not everything can be divulged to the public because there’s a lot bigger stuff going on that has to be kept quiet.”
The source would not disclose what is meant by “the big boys,” but other sources have stated that the federal Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) has amped up its presence in Washington state, including in rural counties.
Curbing the ‘drugdemic’ nationwide has taken on a battle-like posture because agencies can’t win all the small battles but are working to win the war. Drugs infiltrating our area are stated to be moving from all over the world, including Mexico, which is well known, and China is reportedly trafficking fentanyl through Mexico.
“We have a problem with controlled substances that is growing significantly, as does the rest of the state and country,” PSCO Commander Michael Parker said. “Controlled substance trafficking in Pacific County needs to be addressed, and the citizens of our county deserve every bit of skilled investigation we can apply to it.”
“The latest examples of our success could be shown by our most recent convictions and prison sentences,” he added.
