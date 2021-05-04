OLYMPIA — Legislative District 19 State Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, and Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, each participated in 100% of roll call votes in the just-concluded Washington legislative session, while freshman Rep. Joel McEntire, R-Cathlamet, missed 23 out of 484 votes in the State House.
“Rep. McEntire is in the active Marine Reserves and his duty weekend — which was actually Thursday-Sunday — fell on the last week of session. I think he was able to make several of the votes over the four days but I’m almost positive that all of the 23 missed votes were over this last weekend during his reserve duties,” McEntire’s legislative assistant Suzi Ryan told WashingtonVotes, a project of the Washington Policy Center, which compiles voting records.
Two state representatives missed more votes than McEntire, who defeated incumbent Brian Blake in last November’s election.
