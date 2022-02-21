OLYMPIA — A bill sponsored by 19th Legislative District state Rep. Joel McEntire (R-Cathlamet) that would allow local fireworks restrictions to go into effect more expeditiously than state law currently allows will not be advancing further in the 2022 Washington state legislative session.
The bill, House Bill 1638, was passed out of committee earlier in the session but, like dozens of other bills, did not receive a vote on the House floor by Feb. 15, the cutoff date for bills to be passed in their house of origin. The deadline means that any House bills that have not yet passed out of the House, or any Senate bills that have not yet passed out of the Senate, cannot be further considered during the current 60-day legislative session.
McEntire’s bill, as introduced, would have allowed prohibitions on consumer fireworks that cities or counties adopted to take effect 90 days after they had been approved, rather than the year that is currently required under state law. The bill also would have allowed cities and counties, after consulting local fire officials, to enact emergency bans on consumer fireworks “when the environmental conditions make the risk of fireworks causing an uncontrolled fire high and other temporary prohibitions on fire, burning, or use of combustibles are in effect.”
HB 1638 was co-sponsored by eight other legislators, including seven Democrats and one Republican, and received a public hearing in the state House Committee on Local Government on Jan. 11. McEntire, as the bill’s prime sponsor, introduced the bill at its hearing and told the members of the committee that the bill would give local governments more say over how their cities or counties are run.
“I myself am a big fan of fireworks; I enjoy lighting off a firecracker and trying to keep my fingers on every Fourth of July. But what I noticed is that I was getting a lot of response — emails and calls — from constituents in my district … who were having some negative experiences with fireworks,” McEntire said at the hearing.
McEntire said he was less interested in getting into a discussion over the pros and cons of fireworks that the legislature has debated in the past, and more interested in giving communities greater flexibility to address issues they have had with fireworks. He added that he considered fireworks to be more of a local issue than a state issue.
“What really interests me is that constituents of mine, in their towns, have to bear the costs of fireworks and what it does to their town. They’d like to see a quicker response on being able to ban them — should they choose,” he said. “[The bill] allows them to have that quicker say and allows them to have the debates about fireworks in their own communities, and not at the state level.
“It makes sense to me, because when someone is lighting off a firework in Spokane or Seattle, where I am I don’t hear it and I don’t see it and it doesn’t bother me. I don’t bear any of the costs of their decisions in their community,” McEntire continued. “Because of that, I want to see communities be able to take accountability for themselves and be able to act and then live with the consequences of those actions. It’s something that I think is a positive thing about our society; we allow local autonomy, we believe in federalism in the United States and about the choices of smaller entities like states, counties and cities to do what they need to do.”
On Jan. 14, the House Local Government Committee favorably reported a substituted version of the bill out of committee along party lines, with the four Democratic members of the committee recommending that the House pass the bill and the three Republican committee members recommending the House to not pass the bill.
The substituted version of the bill would have allowed any ordinance adopted by cities or counties that is more restrictive than state fireworks law to take effect after 90 days rather than one year, instead of only county or city ordinances that had enacted outright bans on fireworks.
If the substituted version of the bill had become law during this year’s legislative session, restrictions passed by each of Long Beach, Ilwaco and Pacific County all would have gone into effect by this summer. But last week’s development means that fireworks prohibitions and restrictions that the county and the peninsula’s two cities adopted late last year will not take effect until the 2023 Fourth of July holiday, as state law continues to dictate.
