OLYMPIA — A bill from a 19th District legislator that would provide smaller school districts with grant funding from the state to address crucial construction and maintenance issues took an important step forward late last month.

On Feb. 20, the Washington State House of Representatives’ Capital Budget Committee unanimously voted House Bill 1044 out of committee. It is sponsored by state Rep. Joel McEntire, R-Cathlamet. As of the Observer’s Tuesday afternoon print time, the bill was still awaiting a full House vote ahead of a critical Wednesday evening deadline.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.