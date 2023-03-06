OLYMPIA — A bill from a 19th District legislator that would provide smaller school districts with grant funding from the state to address crucial construction and maintenance issues took an important step forward late last month.
On Feb. 20, the Washington State House of Representatives’ Capital Budget Committee unanimously voted House Bill 1044 out of committee. It is sponsored by state Rep. Joel McEntire, R-Cathlamet. As of the Observer’s Tuesday afternoon print time, the bill was still awaiting a full House vote ahead of a critical Wednesday evening deadline.
March 8 is the final day that bills must pass the legislative chamber where they originated to remain viable in the 2023 legislative session. However, McEntire told the Observer on March 6 that because HB 1044 is a fiscal bill there are ways for it to get around that deadline. Nonetheless, McEntire said he’s working “very hard” to get the bill a vote in the House by Wednesday’s deadline.
If passed and signed into law, the bill would create a new state program to provide funding for school districts with enrollments of 1,000 students or fewer to modernize or replace instructional facilities that are at least 30 years old and are recorded as being in poor or unsatisfactory condition by the Washington State Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction. The grant funding process would be based on need, with school districts receiving a score based on several criteria, including remaining debt capacity, facility condition, and district enrollment.
“This is an important piece of legislation for our small schools in need of capital funding assistance. There continues to be strong bipartisan support to address this critical issue as reflected by the unanimous vote in committee,” McEntire, a former middle school teacher, said in a statement. “However, there is still a lot of work to do to ensure we get this passed into law. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to make it happen.”
Projects that are eligible for grant funding have to correct critical physical deficiencies or vital safety concerns, such as seismic vulnerabilities, failing or broken building and site systems, deteriorated exterior conditions, or interior classroom deficiencies. Correcting those defects could be accomplished by either the modernization, repair, reconfiguration and outright replacement of existing school buildings, or construction of new buildings.
“Districts who struggle passing bond measures or lack bond capacity would benefit from this legislation. We also have several schools that have structural deficiencies or safety concerns with their infrastructure that could access capital funding under this bill,” McEntire said.
“This legislation is about providing a quality learning environment for students no matter what their zip code is in Washington state.”
All but one school district in Pacific County would easily be eligible for state funding under HB 1044 — Ocean Beach School District, which in recent years has had a headcount just above 1,000 students save for the 2020-21 school year. During the 2022-23 school year, the average headcount each month has been marginally above 1,000 students at OBSD, sitting at 1,000.83 in February.
Current language in the bill would allow the Small District and Tribal Compact School Advisory Committee, the committee that would be tasked with evaluating and prioritizing planning and construction grants for the program, to propose changes to the state Legislature regarding the eligibility threshold “as they learn more about the characteristics of school districts that are unable to replace or modernize their aging school facilities.”
