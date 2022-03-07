LONG BEACH — Councilor Tina McGuire announced her intention to resign from the Long Beach City Council at the March 7 council meeting, but said she will continue in her position until a new councilor has been appointed to fill her seat.
McGuire, who was first appointed to the council five years ago this month, said she has appreciated and enjoyed her time representing the city of Long Beach, but that it has gotten to the point where the demands of her work away from the council have made it difficult to give her position the thoroughness and attention it requires.
“I feel that a lot’s gotten accomplished that I’m proud of, not just because of me but because of the council as a whole,” McGuire said at the meeting, while wishing her fellow councilors luck moving forward. “I just feel like I’m not able to do what I need to do right now. I’m not able to give it my all, and I feel that that position deserves that — it really demands that — and I don’t have that to give right now.”
McGuire is Long Beach’s second-longest tenured councilor, behind Del Murry, and is also currently serving as mayor pro tempore — the councilor who acts as the mayor if the actual mayor is absent — a position that is voted on by the five-member council.
Councilor Sue Svendsen said she was sad to see McGuire leave, calling her an asset to the city. Mayor Jerry Phillips saluted McGuire for all of the work she’s done on the council and on behalf of the city, including traveling to Olympia to meet with legislators and attend state events. “She’s really been a valuable right arm as a mayor pro tem. She’s attended functions that I couldn’t make, and she’s been a great asset to the city of Long Beach.”
Phillips also noted she was the first councilor to receive an Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities, which she received in 2020. The certificate recognized her for completing training in four key areas for elected city officials in Washington: roles, responsibilities and legal requirements; public sector resource management; community planning and development; and effective local leadership.
McGuire clarified that she will continue serving on the council until a successor has been named. Phillips said the city will quickly begin that process.
Because city council positions are non-partisan, state law dictates that it is up to the remaining Long Beach city councilors to fill any vacancies. The appointed councilor will serve out the remainder of the term, through 2023, when the position will be on the ballot that November for a full four-year term.
