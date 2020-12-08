In the much-needed crusade for civility, Frank Lehn is the Peninsula’s leader.
It’s a role he plays so diligently that he is garnering applause from Chinook to Leadbetter for his efforts to keep everyone speaking kindly.
Lehn is the administrator for the Long Beach Peninsula Friends of Facebook web page.
The page is dedicated to postings about the region’s storied history of storms and shipwrecks, up-to-date weather and traffic alerts, recommendations for services or projects, and more.
It’s also a page that’s “inhabited” by folks who grew up on the Peninsula and moved away, plus those who own second homes and visit periodically.
House hunters like Anita Lester post queries about potential water bills or newcomers like David James seek recommendations for fence contractors; others just like the images and dream of moving to the beach.
Its success is in its tone — all positive — because Lehn keeps it that way.
There is no politics.
No arguing allowed
And, definitely no rudeness.
“I belong to quite a lot of Facebook groups. There’s a big problem with people being rude,” he said. “The anonymity of being online brings out the worst in each other. But I make it clear that you need to be nice to people. People appreciate that.”
Lehn, 66, divides his time between tending his five acres off Cranberry Road in mid-Peninsula and approving posts before they can appear online.
“I have had to space things out,” he said, noting that sometimes he is slaving over a hot keyboard until 11 at night. “I could sit at the computer all day, but I kind of have to take a break.”
The site was created about 10 years ago by Ed Archer, who then asked Lehn to administer it. It soon grew from the initial handful of neighbors and now boasts more than 14,800 members.
“That’s one heck of a babysitting job you have, Frank,” posted Susan Seidl when Lehn updated the number Saturday.
“I am so thankful for this group, this being my former hometown. It lets me keep up, view all the amazing photos and ‘see’ friends I miss,” wrote Micky Smith from Arlington, a view echoed by Barbara Canney in Boston, Mass., 3,000 miles east.
“Awesome. And everyone’s been nice,” added Susan Moretz.
Life highlight
Lehn moved to the Peninsula in 2005. He grew up in Camas, graduating from high school in 1972, and becoming the third generation of his family to work at the Crown Zellerbach paper mill.
“After 27 years, I was diagnosed with degenerative disc disease and given a medical retirement. I sort of floundered around for a few years and then was given the opportunity to move to Long Beach.”
His family, like scores in the greater Camas-Vancouver-Portland area, had been playing on the Peninsula beaches since the 1920s. “When I was growing up, we came here on vacation each summer. Those vacations were the highlight of my life, and I always wanted to live here.”
Historical milestones
Lehn is a huge fan of the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum’s “awesome” staff and has linked up with them since 2016, initially through its community historian project. As a collections volunteer, he has access to old photographs. He posts on the anniversaries of storms which rattled the region, most recently the Great Coastal Gale of 2007.
“I’ve always been interested in history, and this area is rich with it,” he said. “I figured the group would be a good place to share what I know about local history, starting with my local shipwreck stories.”
Photos are key
Regular posters include talented photographers like Nellie Hux and Jane Winkler Webb, whose scenic and wildlife images draw considerable “wow” comments. Hux regularly captures eagles and waves crashing at Cape Disappointment, each more spectacular than the last.
Webb posted some impressive bobcat photos from the South Bay Unit of the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge and just a day later added shots of a pileated woodpecker. These were admired by Denise Tank, Carolyn Duvall Taylor and Claudette Terry. Phil Martin teased, “Jane, you have great luck finding wildlife and getting them to sit for you.”
No sales listings are allowed, because there are other sites that cater to people offering their treasures. Some posts highlight coming events or celebrate past activities, allowing people to stroke their neighbors. Linda Wood-Robinson highlighted the recent virtual concert by the Oyster Crackers, a trio of north Peninsula musicians. “What a great folk art kind of music,” wrote Wood-Robinson. “The voices are beautiful and the songs are soulful.”
Others are amusing. Black bear, coyote and even suspected cougar sightings, some accompanied by blurry photos from motion-detector cameras, are common. Shelby Mooney posted a photo of wildlife poop and wrote, “City girl needs help with scat ID — elk or bear?” It drew 93 replies, most from writers with tongues planted firmly in cheeks.
Radio link
Lehn links regularly with Joanne Rideout, the indefatigable radio journalist at Coast Community Radio (KMUN) in Astoria whose widely appreciated mission is to keep everyone safe by broadcasting or posting emergency information. They share information and cross-post to help get the word out. Her popular Ship Report broadcast gives him full credit when she adapts his fascinating shipwreck stories.
The two have met only once.
Rideout values his contribution, calling him an “amazing” historian.
“He’s also really good at keeping a lid on interlopers on his page who try to steer the conversation to politics or bashing visitors who don’t know the ropes about common mistakes, like parking on the beach at low tide,” she said.
“Frank won’t tolerate rude behavior from anyone, and loyal followers of his page appreciate his efforts to keep comments kind and positive.”
‘Kudos’
As if the community page was not enough screen time, Lehn is active on his personal Facebook page, too. Posts vary from poignant recollections on the loss of his dear Australian shepherd Cocoa to lists of songs that topped the charts 50 years ago. These draw nostalgic reactions from fellow Baby Boomers who attended concerts way before aches and pains of maturity kicked in.
Rideout delights in all Lehn’s positive contributions. “He deserves big kudos for all he does for the community,” she said.
Lehn is aware of his important gatekeeper role, and is especially vigilant when newcomers and long-timers spar over perennial Peninsula issues like driving on the beach, fireworks or littering.
“I sometimes feel like I’m herding cats, but if you stay on top of it, it’s OK,” he said. “My real reward comes from the members who appreciate the positive nature of the group.”
