The Peace of Mind Pacific County advocacy group is teaming up with the Timberland Regional Library system to promote positive mental health.
“Art for a Healthy Mind” is a monthly face-to-face activity that meets on the second Wednesday of the month. Dates planned are Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8. The gatherings are at Ocean Park Lutheran Church, 24002 U St., Ocean Park, from 1 p.m to 2:30 p.m.
Nikki Fortuna, president of Peace of Mind, said the project is designed with specific activities to stimulate and engage minds, thoughts and emotions through the use of various mediums. No art talent is required to participate.
For those unable to attend the in-person sessions, the group is collaborating with Timberland Libraries in Ilwaco, Naselle and Ocean Park. The libraries will be providing take-and-make craft kits designed with the same goals in mind.
For information about the face-to-face sessions call KC at 360-642-3803 or email info@pompc.org.
Peace of Mind was created in 2017 by mental health advocates, many of whom had been involved in regional efforts of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Its goals include education about brain and behavioral health.
The group partners with Mental Health America, Willapa Behavioral Health, WellSpring Community Network, the Justice Mental Health Collaborative and Pacific County Department of Health and Human Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.