PACIFIC COUNTY — Criminal offenses don’t always land defendants in jail because of several diversion options available, including a unique and not-well-known mental health diversion in Pacific County.
The program is the only one of its kind in Washington state and gives hope to some offenders who would otherwise be incarcerated if it wasn’t for underlying mental health issues.
Started in 2016, it is the county’s response to Washington State Supreme Court case Trueblood v. DSHS that challenged unconstitutional delays in competency and restoration services for defendants suffering from mental health disorders. Tessa Clements, now the Therapeutic Courts manager, was tasked with building the program from the ground up.
The need is there
Mental health services, particularly for inmates, have become a front-line battle in Washington state as the need for services has increased, and availability has not. The state is continuously being sanctioned tens of thousands of dollars monthly by courts for contempt after failing to get jailed individuals into treatment. Adding to the issue is de-accreditation and loss of funding at Western State Hospital, the state’s main mental health facility in Western Washington.
“In 2016, we were awarded a state demonstration grant to address, what was at that time a new IPA rule through the state about involuntary treatment assessments and getting people into involuntary treatment for behavioral health issues,” Clements said. “We threw together a mental health diversion program, and I say ‘threw it together’ as if it were easy.”
Clements built the program, from policy and procedures to building relationships between multiple entities, including the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, Willapa Behavioral Health, and state resources. She is credited not only for the program’s strong structure but also for helping many people turn their lives around with a second chance.
Necessity
The state demonstration grant was a short-term funding solution, and additional funding dollars were allotted after Trueblood v. DSHS. The regional behavioral health organization Green River Behavioral Health applied for funds based on Pacific County’s model and was awarded funding.
“Currently, we are running our mental health diversion program underneath these Trueblood dollars from the state,” Clements said. “What that looks like for us is if an individual is arrested on any charge that fits in the RCW for meeting therapeutic court requirements, our jail liaison, Judd Comer, is the first one to meet them there, and we have a brief mental health screener with a [substance abuse disorder] question.”
This screening process is often the first sign for Comer and the program that someone may be suffering from a mental health illness, but officer input is also helpful information. Any ‘yes’ answers on the questionnaire get the inmate moved to the top of the list to meet with Comer. He then works as a liaison between the inmates, the state, defense counsel and other resources.
“Judd sits with them and does a behavioral health screener that helps us decipher what sort of assessment this person may need if it’s a mental health assessment, or is it a SUD assessment or are they even amenable, meaning are they too sick to even sit down with an assessor at this time?” Clements said.
Once the assessment is completed, the assessor can determine if the person is amenable for community treatment, such as inpatient treatment or if the illness is something they may be able to treat in the community. Depending on the answer, the assessor has the option to refer them to the mental health diversion program, and Pacific County Prosecutor Ben Haslam and his staff make a final determination.
Acceptance into the program is a tedious process from the start and is only open to applicants that the court system can determine would not otherwise be criminally charged if it wasn’t for a mental health disorder. Violent crimes, for the most part, do not qualify but are assessed on a case-by-case basis.
Teamwork from the get-go
Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt points out that the entire team meets from the very beginning to determine how someone can be the most successful. Once the plan is formed, Faurholt will typically call the victims of the crime to make sure they are on board and support their offender’s acceptance into the program and allow them a chance to voice their concerns.
“Most of the cases we have seen, the victim has known the person who is entering the program,” Haslam added. “They have valuable input on what’s going on with them and what’s going to work. It’s important for us to have their buy-in, and this isn’t someone we’re really willing to do if a victim says, ‘No, I want them to be punished in the ordinary course.’”
Long program with supervision
Once a participant is accepted, the charges they face are suspended, and they disappear completely as long as they complete the entire 18-month program. The program’s length often runs significantly longer than serving jail time, but it does have an option for an early exit after only six months.
The extended program, Haslam points out, allows the court to monitor the participant for a longer period and ensure they will remain a productive member of society.
“Often with our standard course, if we are looking at jail time, a lot of crimes don’t even qualify for supervision following release,” Haslam said. “We are talking about, they are going to do ‘x’ amount of time, and they are going to walk out the front door of our jail, and they’re going to be released, and that’s all we have.”
Incarceration time in many cases would likely run less than the 18-month program, and Haslam makes it clear that the diversion isn’t a free pass. It’s not only more strenuous, but it also puts a significant amount of responsibility on the participant to prove they will remain law-abiding citizens.
“This is not an easy way out, just like we’ve said with our drug court; this is not an easy way out to enter this program,” Haslam said. “They are going to have a lot of appointments and have a lot of follow-up and have a lot of people’s eyes-on involved in their lives, and they have to be willing to commit to that.”
Additionally, the team also uses a risk and needs assessment to determine how much supervision and contact the participant needs and areas of their life they either excel or could use help with, such as employment. The overall goal of the program is that they are set up for success once they graduate.
Candidates must be able to treat illness effectively
Not all mental health conditions or situations will qualify a defendant for the program. The disorder has to be recurrent and one that the participant has had a history of adequately treating in the past before committing the crime. The idea is to differentiate “one-off” situations to pass blame upon from legitimate mental health battles or situations where the disorder is so severe it will be hard to manage.
“In other programs, it has been seen that someone wants to blame a silly action on something new,” Clements said. “It’s not a one-off; I have heard community members in other communities talk about ‘Well, just because so-and-so was having a bad day and they had some anxiety doesn’t mean that they get to get drunk and knock down all the mailboxes in the neighborhood to make themself feel better.’ Those are not the type of individuals we are looking to put into this program.”
Most of the participants thus far have long histories of mental health illnesses. To qualify, at the minimum, it has to be a compounding issue that they experience and not just a stint with anxiety or depression. Many also have bouts with drug abuse that affect their behavior.
“Most people don’t just have mental health illness but also substance abuse,” Clements said. “Most of our people have co-occurring disorders, and so maybe they do really well in their mental health treatment as long as they are staying sober, but because of where they are at in their life, they have a tough time accessing safe and sober people to hang out with.”
Strong support system
According to Haslam and Faurholt, the program is structured from the top to the bottom to help diversion applicants be as successful as possible. It’s a requirement to have a robust post-release support system, and Haslam adds it’s equally vital for the participant’s success.
“We look for people in their lives who are going to help provide structure,” Faurholt said. “Whether that be someone’s parent or someone’s brother or sister, people who are able to assist them with some of the things that they might need. Whether that be getting to appointments or reporting to us that they aren’t taking their medications and things like that.”
The support system can ultimately help the participant remain “stable” and provide valuable input to the Trueblood team if any issues arise. Clements adds that the support and the case manager often see problems as soon as they appear.
Whether it be issues with medication or other triggers, they try to discover them before becoming an issue that leads to a potential diversion violation. However, not all violations are a means for a revoked diversion, and violations are assessed on a case-by-case basis.
Beyond family and friend support, the Trueblood team also assesses every aspect of a participant’s life, including their employment status and ways to have them interact with positive influences from the community.
“Peer Support will sit down with the participant and go over their risk and needs assessment and help them get connected to the services that would help them be most successful,” Clements said. “They have great luck working with Patti [Goedker] at Worksource, who specifically works with individuals who have criminal justice involvement to get employment and then do some job-coaching to help them maintain employment.”
“There have been occasions where we have had individuals who maybe were retired and on Social Security, and it’s not appropriate to help them look for a job, but if this individual were a veteran and wasn’t hooked up with veteran services in our area, then we’d get them hooked up with maybe the Legion or the VFW so that they have positive interactions in the community,” she added.
Participants have also been connected with churches and other organizations in the community to volunteer. Clements adds that many feel a need to give back to the communities they think they have taken from in their criminal activity.
Post-release top priority
Before even being released from jail, another factor that is a condition of release is that the participant has somewhere to stay, even if that initially means housing them in a hotel. Comer, Clements, or Kelsey Staats, program coordinator, usually work tirelessly to set up arrangements.
Once released, a majority of success rides on their willingness to complete the program and a strong support structure remaining around them.
“A program like this, that is this lengthy, that involves this much, they’re doomed for failure if we send them out with nowhere to go,” Haslam said. “That’s how we have to approach it. It’s about making every chance of success, and ultimately, if we’ve created the chance of success and if it’s the person’s own choices that cause them not to succeed, then we’ve done our job.”
‘Like point guards’
While both Haslam and Faurholt credit a lot of the program’s success to Comer, who they mention is the initiator, they hand off additional credit to Clements and Staats, who play pivotal roles in the program as well and countless others.
“They [make] direct contact with our participant usually weekly, and sometimes more frequently than that,” Haslam said. “They are the [people] who we tell a participant in the program that ‘if you just don’t know what to do in a situation, this is who you are going to call,’ and they will send them to who they need to talk to if it’s not them.”
Faurholt, a former basketball star at Kennewick High School, added an analogy, “They are like a point guard. They are the persons that everyone needs to be communicating with, and if there’s an issue, they get everyone involved. They are the point of contact not only for the participant but our office as well.”
‘Guy you need on your team’
The mental health diversion program is a lesser-known and used program, primarily due to the requirements to be accepted, and it’s Trueblood team members like Comer that help inmates who otherwise might be lost get on the right track.
“We are really lucky to have Judd, and not just for this program but for a lot of programs,” Haslam said. “Even for folks where none of the alternative stuff is applying. Almost everyone who comes into our jail needs help in some way, and maybe we are going to go our normal route and send them to prison if we can.”
“But that doesn’t mean there isn’t help that they need, and he just makes himself so available and is so trustworthy for people to talk to up there, and people who have been initially extremely resistant to help, I think they talk to other people in jail and what they hear uniformly is ‘talk to Judd,’ because he can help. We are so lucky to have someone like that who we trust and our jail and our officers trust, but also the people who are on the other side of our justice also trust.”
Faurholt also spoke highly about Judd’s role in the program and related it to another basketball analogy, “the guy on the team who plays awesome defense and rebounds and really hustles, that is Judd. He is the guy you need on your team.”
Prosecutor’s office has ‘bought-in’
As much as Haslam praises Clements, she returns the praise to his office for buying into the program since he took over as prosecutor in late 2020. Rather than looking to send away all offenders with maximum sentences, his office looks at each case uniquely. But he is the first one to admit that, sometimes, a heavy gavel and harsh punishment are necessary.
“They have really seen the need for the program, and in fact, when [Faurholt] first came on, I was doing drug court with him one day, and he said, ‘So tell me about this mental health diversion program,” Clements said. “So I told him the ins and outs and he said, ‘That’s so cool.’”
“They understand how well the program benefits the community, and we just have really good relationships now and they trust my staff. They trust that Ed [Crawford], Judd, and Kelsey are going to do what they say they are going to do, which is great. They deserve a lot of credit, because not a lot of prosecutors are willing to refer people to these sorts of programs,” she added.
Community benefit
The average cost for housing a person in jail is $75 per day, and the program has found they can cut down on those costs. Clements mentions the program also plays a role in morale at the jail on top of helping with expenses. She calls the program a benefit for all tiers of the county, from communities to the justice system.
“Currently, we are running the mental health diversion partially from this Trueblood grant through Community Integrated Health Services,” Clements said. “One of the things the 0.1% sales tax goes to is having a coordinator for this position. Holding the pieces together and all of the meetings and Kelsey’s time, a lot of that comes from the 0.1% tax dollars.”
Federal funding is also used to fund Comer’s position in the jail, and the sheriff’s office oversees the grant money. At the same time, he is supervised and works through the health department. Only judicial and criminal justice entities qualify for the grant applied for and written by Pacific County Health and Human Services Director Katie Lindstrom and Fiscal Manager Gracie Minks.
“We funnel it through the sheriff’s department, and then we hire the employees under the health department umbrella because managing this sort of program isn’t [what] the sheriff’s office is used to managing, or these types of employees,” Clements said. “At behavioral health on our human services side, it’s very much what we do.”
Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Pat Matlock has played an “integral role,” according to Clements, who adds that he has bought into helping the community in any way possible and has seen the impact it has made on the community.
“We have run this under two different sheriffs,” Clements said. “Both Sheriff [Scott] Johnson and Sheriff [Robin] Souvenir have very much been behind this work.”
The program currently has eight participants, the most it’s ever had at once. When Clements was coordinator, the most she recalls participating at one time was six. Participation is expected to steadily grow, as the opportunity arises, to offer offenders a second chance.
