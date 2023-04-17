SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office has upped the ante in the case of accused murderer Lisa G. Milam with amended charges now charging her with four felonies concerning the death of her sister Lorraine E. Riley, 53.

Milam is accused of attacking Riley on July 26, 2022, which led to her untimely death and pushed their mother, Lela Y. Riley, 80, and threatened to kill her. Milam fled from the scene on 7th Street in Raymond and was found hours later in Lebam at a relative’s home.

