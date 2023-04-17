SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office has upped the ante in the case of accused murderer Lisa G. Milam with amended charges now charging her with four felonies concerning the death of her sister Lorraine E. Riley, 53.
Milam is accused of attacking Riley on July 26, 2022, which led to her untimely death and pushed their mother, Lela Y. Riley, 80, and threatened to kill her. Milam fled from the scene on 7th Street in Raymond and was found hours later in Lebam at a relative’s home.
The case has been an up-and-down roller coaster for the past nine months between competency concerns for Milam, legal representation, and her attorney not showing up for hearings on time or being absent altogether.
According to court records, Pacific County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford filed amended charges for Milam on April 14, upping her charges from first-degree murder and domestic violence fourth-degree assault to first-degree murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, and felony harassment.
During a hearing on April 14, Milam’s attorney Michael J. Nagel entered pleas of not guilty on her behalf to the amended charges. He also requested a furlough for Milam so she could attend the funeral of her son Ryan O’Connor, who recently passed away.
According to court records, Superior Court Judge Don Richter did not make a formal ruling on the furlough request.
Milam’s trial has been tentatively set to begin on May 30. If she is convicted on all counts, she could very well spend the rest of her life in prison.
