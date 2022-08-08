ReachOut Ministries Thrift Store board members

The board members of the ReachOut Ministries Thrift Store in Long Beach are campaigning to raise funds to buy the building, which has been home for 10 years. Pictured are Terry Burcham, chaplain; Sharon Hildebrandt, vice president; and Donna O-Gillock, president. “Everything we do is to benefit our work here on the Peninsula. It goes right back to the people,” Burcham said.

 PATRICK WEBB

ReachOut Ministries is living up to its name.

Baskets

These baskets are among items grouped together for easy perusal at the store. The location offers jewelry, clothing, furniture, kettles, books, toys, games and many other items.
Thrift store dolls

The smiling faces of these dolls, perched on a shelf above the videos, look down on the thrift store. ReachOut Ministries moved in 10 years ago when the Blockbuster Video store closed.
Customer Susan Kurtz of Seaview

Watched by a cuddly bunny rabbit, Susan Kurtz of Seaview picks up some clothing and other items. As a regular customer, she is happy to recommend the store to others. “You never know what you’re going to get here — it’s like a big surprise.”

Tags

