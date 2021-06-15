SEAVIEW — The search continues for a Vancouver man who has been reported missing for more than a week and was last seen in Seaview.
Eric Ryan Veith, 32, was reported missing by family members on Sunday, June 6, after Veith had been staying alone with his dog at the family’s vacation home in Seaview. Veith has remained missing since that time, as of the Observer’s June 14 press time.
Veith is 6 feet tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has brown eyes. He was last reported wearing sunglasses and a baseball cap.
According to a Pacific County Sheriff’s Office report, Veith left his dog with a 64-year-old neighbor at around 7:30 a.m., who said Veith told her that he had to “take care of some personal matters.” Family members said via social media that it is extremely unlike Veith to leave his dog with a neighbor, and that he takes the dog “everywhere.”
The neighbor told police that she called Veith later that day, at around 3 p.m., and that Veith “sounded intoxicated” and said he didn’t know where he was. Family members who had spoken with the neighbor said Veith told her that he was unable to pick up his dog because he had hit his head somewhere near L Street. The sheriff’s office put out an ATL — attempt to locate — for Veith on Sunday evening. Since that time, Veith has not been seen or heard from.
The search for Veith took a wild turn on Thursday, June 10, when Veith’s father told police that he received a phone call — and several text messages — from an unknown person demanding $1,000 for his son’s release.
The sheriff’s deputy that was dispatched to the report stated they did a reverse-search for the phone number that was used, and were able to determine that the number is a landline phone in Chehalis. Due to the fact that the phone number was texting Veith’s father, the deputy said they believed that the suspect had been using an app to disguise their true phone number.
According to family members, Veith’s car, a 2016 Scion iA, was found at an RV park in Ilwaco late last week. They said that an initial search of the property by law enforcement came up empty-handed, but said the park’s owners were not allowing additional searches of the area.
As of the Observer’s Tuesday afternoon print deadline, the sheriff’s office had not responded to multiple requests for comment on the current status of the case.
