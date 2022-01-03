Heavy snowfall last week, heavy rainfall this weekend and melting snow are creating a mess in the making for residents near the Willapa River. On top of that, king tides this week bring annual tidal flooding to the area.
All these combined are creating worries for today's high tide of 12.74 feet around 1 p.m. in Raymond.
Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall is busy making preparations in case things get out of hand.
“Schools and public safety agencies have been informed [and a] reverse 911 has been sent and mayors have been consulted,” McDougall said.
“I am headed to coordinate with Chief [Bill] Didion (Raymond Fire). NWS is reporting a two-foot anomaly, which is well above yesterday's tide,” he added.
The stretch of U.S. Highway 101 at Ocean Ave in Raymond by Valley View Health Center to US 101 and Fowler Street was closed at noon Monday due to high water.
The typical back-road detour along South Fork and Bloodhardt Roads is also expected to be impassable due to flooding.
Residents in areas normally affected by tidal overflow flooding in the Raymond and South Bend areas are being urged to take immediate emergency actions.
The cities of Raymond and South Bend have already opened sandbag stations.
In Raymond the location is at the city's public works department shop on First Street and in South Bend it is located behind Bud’s Lumber.
